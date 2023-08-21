Keystone pipes

Pipeline development has done poorly since the Trudeau Liberals took power in 2015. 

A strong majority of Quebeckers are in favour of developing new pipelines for oil and gas to supply Europe and Asia, according to a new Montreal Economic Institute (MEI)-Ipsos poll released this morning.

“Quebeckers recognize that each cubic metre of gas we export to Europe is a cubic metre of gas less that Russia exports,” said Renaud Brossard, senior director of communications at the MEI.

