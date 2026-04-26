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Sichuan takin set to make Calgary Zoo debut in new Asian Highlands exhibit

Sichuan takin
Sichuan takinCourtesy Edmonton Valley Zoo
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Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo
Travel Alberta
Sichuan takin

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