Sichuan takin set to make Calgary Zoo debut in new Asian Highlands exhibit

A rare mountain-dwelling goat-antelope species from China will make its Canadian debut this summer as the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo prepares to welcome Sichuan takin to its new Asian Highlands habitat.The animals, known for their unusual blend of goat, antelope and muskox traits, will be the first of their kind at the zoo when the exhibit opens in July 2026.Native to the steep forests of central and western China, Sichuan takin are built for extreme terrain. Their large, moose-like noses help warm frigid mountain air before it reaches the lungs, while their thick, oily coats provide insulation against snow and rain. Despite their bulky appearance, they are agile climbers capable of navigating rugged alpine landscapes.“Sichuan takin are an extraordinary addition for us,” said Kim Walker, senior manager of animal care and welfare at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo. “They’re a species many guests may never have seen in person before, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to our zoo family.”The new habitat, part of the zoo’s Asian Highlands redevelopment, has been designed to mirror the animals’ natural environment with rolling terrain, rock formations and water features intended to encourage climbing, foraging and swimming behaviours..Alongside returning species such as red pandas and snow leopards, the takin are expected to help highlight the biodiversity of the eastern Himalayas, one of the world’s most ecologically rich regions.In the wild, Sichuan takin are classified as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, despite being listed as Class I protected wildlife in China, the country’s highest level of protection. Their populations continue to face pressure from habitat loss linked to farming and mining, as well as illegal wildlife trade.“Each species in Asian Highlands offers an opportunity to connect people with wildlife and conservation,” Walker said. “By sharing the story of the Sichuan takin, we hope to deepen understanding of the challenges they face in the wild.”The Imagine Asia redevelopment project has been supported by funding from the Province of Alberta, the City of Calgary and Travel Alberta, along with additional donors and partners. Officials say the project is intended to blend wildlife conservation, education and tourism into a single immersive experience..“World-class cities are built on world-class experiences, and thanks to places like the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, Calgary is earning its reputation as a top global destination,” said David Goldstein, president and CEO of Travel Alberta.“This new addition creates even more reasons for international travellers to put Calgary at the centre of their Alberta experience.”Dr. Kyle Burks, president and CEO of the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, said the new exhibit marks a significant milestone for the institution.“We are excited to introduce Sichuan takin to the zoo for the first time, offering guests a new, immersive way to connect with wildlife from the eastern Himalayas,” Burks said. “This support helps enhance the guest experience, strengthen our role as one of Alberta’s leading tourism destinations, and contribute to Calgary’s local economy.”Asian Highlands is scheduled to open in July 2026, with the Sichuan takin expected to be among its headline attractions.