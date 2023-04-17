According to Environment Canada, central and southern Saskatchewan may experience a “significant” spring snowstorm that could result in 10 to 20 cm of snowfall from Tuesday night until Thursday.
Several areas in the central and southern parts of the province, such as Regina, Moose Jaw, and Saskatoon, have received Special Weather Statements from Environment Canada.
“Rain mixed with snow will move into the region on Tuesday afternoon, with precipitation fully transitioning to snow overnight on Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall will begin to fall early Wednesday morning,” said Environment Canada.
Environment Canada expects the most substantial amount of precipitation will occur in the region from Regina to the Manitoba parklands.
As the low-pressure system approaches over the next few days, Environment Canada anticipates issuing snowfall or winter storm watches and warnings.
Moderate to strong easterly winds are predicted to cause especially poor travel conditions on Wednesday.
Environment Canada said predicting the system remains “quite a challenge” as of Monday morning.
On Monday morning, Environment Canada on its website said that “There remain to be uncertainties with the evolution of this system, ranging from timing the onset of rain turning to snow, snowfall totals, and the corridor of heaviest snowfall.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Having a cool spring here on the West Coast . . . as we did last year.
So the Gas Company took the monthly temp averages, and comparison to last year off their Bill. Don't want the fools noticing that the Temps are cooling.
Snow in April on the Prairies is not uncommon . . . must be that Gorebull Warming thing again . . . lol
I remember March 6, 1966 in Winnipeg when a Blizzard buried Transit Buses and by Late Morning the only thing going down Portage Ave. were Skidoos.
