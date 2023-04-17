Winter Storm Car and Truck
According to Environment Canada, central and southern Saskatchewan may experience a “significant” spring snowstorm that could result in 10 to 20 cm of snowfall from Tuesday night until Thursday.

Several areas in the central and southern parts of the province, such as Regina, Moose Jaw, and Saskatoon, have received Special Weather Statements from Environment Canada.

(1) comment

Left Coast
Left Coast

Having a cool spring here on the West Coast . . . as we did last year.

So the Gas Company took the monthly temp averages, and comparison to last year off their Bill. Don't want the fools noticing that the Temps are cooling.

Snow in April on the Prairies is not uncommon . . . must be that Gorebull Warming thing again . . . lol

I remember March 6, 1966 in Winnipeg when a Blizzard buried Transit Buses and by Late Morning the only thing going down Portage Ave. were Skidoos.

Report Add Reply

