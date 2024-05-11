News

Sikhs exempted from motorcycle helmet requirements for Sask parades

Members of the Sikh Motorcycle Club of Saskatchewan pose for a picture in Regina
Members of the Sikh Motorcycle Club of Saskatchewan pose for a picture in ReginaFacebook / Sikh Motorcycle Club of Saskatchewan
Loading content, please wait...
Dustin Duncan
Parade
Saskatchewan Government Insurance
Motorcycles
Sikh

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news