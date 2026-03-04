Sim withholds image shown to him by 'member of the public' before he accused Orr of handing out drugs

VANCOUVER — Mayor Ken Sim has refused to reveal the image he was shown by a "member of the public" before accusing Councillor Sean Orr of handing out drugs during Christmas.He admitted he "didn't validate" it before making the comments..During an unrelated press conference downtown on Wednesday, Sim was grilled by the media over his conduct. One reporter held out a printed copy of a photo she said might be the one in question — Sim was quick to say it was not the one, but did not answer when asked how it differed."At the end of the day, a member of the public presented me with a photo," he explained. "I didn't validate it — that's on me. I made comments on it in public — I shouldn't have done it."Sim reminded those in attendance that he's apologized both to Orr and the people of Vancouver, then vowed to "rigorously" fact check his sources in the future to avoid a repeat..Sim made it clear that despite the backlash he's faced, he "definitely" intends on running for re-election."Sometimes we really step in it, and I really stepped in it," he said. "People make mistakes.”.Sim originally made the accusation during a February 6 briefing with Chinese media."We have a councillor, Sean Orr, just this Christmas, who was handing out illegal drugs on Christmas Day to people on the streets," he said.On Christmas, Orr was vacationing with family on the Sunshine Coast."I may have passed my girlfriend's father a few brewskis, but I don't think that's what he's talking about," the councillor quipped upon hearing the allegations..Orr says Sim's apology 'doesn't go far enough,' warns image that fuelled lie could have been AI-generated.On Tuesday, Sim held a press conference to publicly apologize. Orr said the mayor didn't go far enough, arguing it failed to address the damage the incident has done and explain the steps government will take to ensure it doesn't happen again.. "This doesn’t address the reputational harm and damage done to my character, and this doesn't address the harms done to the Chinese community," Orr said. "This doesn’t set out a plan going forward on how to prevent this."