Singh admits he knows Canadians want Trudeau out, yet will see coalition through

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh on Thursday acknowledged he knows Canadians are “done" with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, yet he will maintain the Liberal-NDP coalition until it expires June 30, 2025. Singh pledged again to stick to the terms of the Supply And Confidence Agreement he made with Trudeau upon the Liberals’ minority election win in 2021, per Blacklock’s Reporter. Under the coalition agreement NDP’s have agreed to pass all Liberal budget bills until the end of this parliamentary term. Singh in response to media questions over the Liberal historic loss in Monday’s byelection in Toronto-St. Paul’s, where Tories won for the first time since 1988, commented it was apparent Canadians are eager to see the prime minister out of office. “We look at this as people sending a clear message,” Singh told reporters. “I think what that byelection showed is how frustrated Canadians are with Liberals, really. This is a clear message, that people are frustrated like they were saying at the doorsteps. We hear this again and again. Things are getting worse not better.”“They are frustrated with Trudeau. They are done with Trudeau and they are frustrated with the Liberal Party and they have got reason to be.”“We know food inflation has outpaced general inflation for more than two years. We saw a really embarrassing and negligent response from the Liberal government.”The NDP party in the Toronto riding finished third with 4,044 votes compared to 9,036 in the 2021 campaign. The same district is held by the NDP in the Ontario legislature.Singh was asked if he thinks it’s “time to pull out” of the coalition, but he insisted he is committed to seeing it through. “Our plan right now is what we’ve always said,” replied Singh.“That is not a decision we are making today.”On April 24, Singh told reporters he did not want a general election this year. “We are not trying to plan for an election,” he said.