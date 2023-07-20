Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said a couple in Windsor, ON, with a variable rate mortgage will have to pay $1,713 per month more to afford their home because of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“That's over $500k in additional interest over the life of their mortgage,” tweeted Singh on Wednesday.
“Families everywhere have been given a mortgage bombshell.”
Conservative Sen. Leo Housakos (Quebec) asked if Singh and the NDP “recognize that they’re the ones propping up this incompetent Trudeau government.”
“The Liberals and NDP are in a dead heat for hypocrisy and stupidity medals,” said Housakos.
To understand what fraud looks like, look no further than a picture of Singh.
Anyone who still has socialist leanings will just vote Liberal the next federal election. I can't imagine the numbers of people who are fleeing the ndp party to vote for for anyone besides the liberal/ndp coalition party. Jagmeet Singh is single handedly destroying the ndp, thank you Jagmeet, keep up the excellent work! 👍
The mouse that whinged.
Talk os cheap, Fagmeat. Put your money where your mouth is If!
If you REALLY cared about people, rather than your perks, you would cancel the deal with the Crime Minister and force an election! But, alas, this is nothing but a smoke screen!
Pink Q tipped maggot cares only for his pension
STFU you vile hypocritical scum
Singh should STFU, he is the only reason Justin Castro is still PM. He is propping up this Regime, and trying to act tough. You so NDP hypocrite. This is Notleys boss, people, did we dodge a bullet or what last election.
The only thing I want to hear out of this traitorous dog is that he’s not supporting the dicktater anymore…go away now!
👍
