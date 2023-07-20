Jagmeet Singh

Jagmeet Singh at the Ontario Federation of Labour Convention

 Courtesy OFL Communications Department/Wikimedia Commons

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said a couple in Windsor, ON, with a variable rate mortgage will have to pay $1,713 per month more to afford their home because of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. 

“That's over $500k in additional interest over the life of their mortgage,” tweeted Singh on Wednesday. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(8) comments

gtkeough
gtkeough

To understand what fraud looks like, look no further than a picture of Singh.

Report
northrungrader
northrungrader

Anyone who still has socialist leanings will just vote Liberal the next federal election. I can't imagine the numbers of people who are fleeing the ndp party to vote for for anyone besides the liberal/ndp coalition party. Jagmeet Singh is single handedly destroying the ndp, thank you Jagmeet, keep up the excellent work! 👍

Report
grandview.67
grandview.67

The mouse that whinged.

Report
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Talk os cheap, Fagmeat. Put your money where your mouth is If!

If you REALLY cared about people, rather than your perks, you would cancel the deal with the Crime Minister and force an election! But, alas, this is nothing but a smoke screen!

Report
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Pink Q tipped maggot cares only for his pension

STFU you vile hypocritical scum

Report
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Singh should STFU, he is the only reason Justin Castro is still PM. He is propping up this Regime, and trying to act tough. You so NDP hypocrite. This is Notleys boss, people, did we dodge a bullet or what last election.

Report
guest83
guest83

The only thing I want to hear out of this traitorous dog is that he’s not supporting the dicktater anymore…go away now!

Report
Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

👍

Report

