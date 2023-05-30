Jagmeet Singh

 Singh refuses to reform electoral system until there is electoral reform.

 Courtesy Jagmeet Singh/Twitter

Talk about putting the proverbial cart before the horse.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh rejected calls on Tuesday to end his party’s support for the federal Liberals by insisting confidence in the electoral system must be restored before taking any action that would trigger an election.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(8) comments

rianc
rianc

Jagmeet Singh is delusional. Trudeau would love electoral reform but while Singh wants proportional representation, as all NDP do. Trudumb wants preferential ballot which benefits the Lieberals to the detriment of all other parties. But I guess Singh must have crawled out from under a rock to become leader of the dummies to have missed Trudumb's attempt to change our electoral system when he won is only majority.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Singh and Herr Trudeau were made for each other. Both are pathological liars and corrupt to the bone making our political and judicial systems utterly broken.

Report Add Reply
jokeco68
jokeco68

If we ever see this fascist dictatorship toppled the first order of business is making coalition governments illegal

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

At what point will the NDP MPs just hold non confidence in their own leader?

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

This is not democracy. You cannot allow Chinese foreign interference, until someone allows you to change a countries entire electoral process. That is just madness.

You cant hold the safety of Canadians hostage... you cannot support treason, until you get your pie in the sky. Why not say I will allow mayhem, until such time as someone makes me Prime Minister

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

All Jughead Singh can do is posture, he has no leadership skills, very little support, and is the leader of a rump party. He talks about democracy? In what democracy is it ok for a leader to become dictator with 33% of the vote? If this is what Jughead thinks democracy is, no wonder Canada is in such Horid shape

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Singh is all talk and no action, just wants his pension.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

All this vile scum sucking maggot cares about is qualifying for his pension

What absolute filth

Get back under Trudeau’s desk maggot

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.