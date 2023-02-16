NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh claimed Thursday the organizers of the Freedom Convoy wanted to overthrow the federal government in a "fascist way."
"They wanted to overthrow a democratically elected government with a committee of their own choosing," Singh claimed during a Thursday press conference.
"Their goal was not an innocuous goal. Their goal was to overthrow government and to replace it in a fascist way without having any elections."
Singh's comments were in response to a question about the Emergencies Act report, set to be released Friday. Singh said the fact the act needed to be invoked to deal with the Freedom Convoy meant it was a "failure on all levels of government to respond to this serious problem."
The NDP leader accused then-Ottawa mayor Jim Watson and Ontario Premier Doug Ford of not taking the protest seriously. According to Singh, Ottawa residents were harassed and intimidated for wearing masks.
"People face the worst lockdowns they've ever experienced. The pandemic in Ottawa, the citizens faced the worst of it. And because of the convoy businesses were shut down, kids were struggling to go to school and people couldn't sleep at night. It was pretty horrible," he said.
Singh said he hopes the Public Order Emergency Commission, tasked with determining whether the Liberal government was justified in its invocation of the Emergencies Act, will be able to identify how a similar scenario can be prevented in the future.
Singh also highlighted reports that some police officers "colluded" with Freedom Convoy protestors. Convoy lawyer Keith Wilson said the organizers received leaked police intelligence from sympathizers within various forces on several occasions.
According to Singh, the convoy organizers had a "very clear goal" of overthrowing the federal government and replacing it with their own. This, combined with the sympathy some police officers showed for the movement, was "pretty serious."
Canada Unity and convoy organizer James Bauder wrote in a “memorandum of understanding” the Senate and governor general could join them in forming a committee to order the revocation of COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates. Then at a press conference during the protest, organizer Tom Marazzo proposed the organizers and their supporters could sit at a table “with the Conservatives, and the NDP, and the Bloc as a coalition.”
"So that's something that I hope is addressed," Singh said. "And again, the ultimate failures that brought us to this point what are what can be done in the future to prevent that from happening?" he said.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
Does he ever leave his ideological bubble?
fascist ndp talks about fascist ways… lmao
Says the Marxist in a durag.
Jagmeet.... What a load of BS!
Yankmeat, how does it feel to be the lapdog of a compromised-part-time-drama-teacher with an NDA and multiple ethics breaches?
It is extremely concerning that an elected MP is concerned that a relatively small group of individuals (protestors) could overthrow the Canadian government. This tends to indicate a myopic almost neurotic degree of insecurity that manifests itself as an overreaction to a real or imagined challenge.
Apparently it must have subverted his dominant paradigm that in an alleged democracy there may be those who loudly disagree with him. Perhaps the possibility that he (and associates) may be responsible to all Canadians and not the select few simply didn't occur to him.
Equally was it simply been that, consistent with the Liberal government he is so fervently and subordinately serving, he considered the protests as an act of 'lese majeste'?
What Singh says Notley means. They think, say and act as one, all of it anti-Alberta and anti-Albertan. Singh certainly isn't doing his minion, Notley, any favors.
He is not an elected government he is a self serving hitch hiker that provides the necessary sycophancy to keep another minority party in control. His NDP Liberal histrionics on the freedom convoy are nebulous, given the rule of law (our courts) have already heard all the arguments. His opinion is simply his opinion; so, worthless. He continues to spout nonsense to remain relevant and the MSM embarrass themselves by actually broadcasting and publishing this tripe.
The amount of extreme expletives that I would like to use about regarding this shill and POS is astounding. I’ll leave it at that
Singh/Notley. Notley/Singh. Not a Grey cell between them.
