Jagmeet Singh

Jagmeet Singh at the Ontario Federation of Labour Convention

 Courtesy OFL Communications Department

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh claimed Thursday the organizers of the Freedom Convoy wanted to overthrow the federal government in a "fascist way."

"They wanted to overthrow a democratically elected government with a committee of their own choosing," Singh claimed during a Thursday press conference.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(10) comments

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Does he ever leave his ideological bubble?

K_D
K_D

fascist ndp talks about fascist ways… lmao

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Says the Marxist in a durag.

Paul S
Paul S

Jagmeet.... What a load of BS!

G K
G K

Yankmeat, how does it feel to be the lapdog of a compromised-part-time-drama-teacher with an NDA and multiple ethics breaches?

MLC
MLC

It is extremely concerning that an elected MP is concerned that a relatively small group of individuals (protestors) could overthrow the Canadian government. This tends to indicate a myopic almost neurotic degree of insecurity that manifests itself as an overreaction to a real or imagined challenge.

Apparently it must have subverted his dominant paradigm that in an alleged democracy there may be those who loudly disagree with him. Perhaps the possibility that he (and associates) may be responsible to all Canadians and not the select few simply didn't occur to him.

Equally was it simply been that, consistent with the Liberal government he is so fervently and subordinately serving, he considered the protests as an act of 'lese majeste'?

Delby
Delby

What Singh says Notley means. They think, say and act as one, all of it anti-Alberta and anti-Albertan. Singh certainly isn't doing his minion, Notley, any favors.

guest356
guest356

He is not an elected government he is a self serving hitch hiker that provides the necessary sycophancy to keep another minority party in control. His NDP Liberal histrionics on the freedom convoy are nebulous, given the rule of law (our courts) have already heard all the arguments. His opinion is simply his opinion; so, worthless. He continues to spout nonsense to remain relevant and the MSM embarrass themselves by actually broadcasting and publishing this tripe.

xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

The amount of extreme expletives that I would like to use about regarding this shill and POS is astounding. I’ll leave it at that

guest50
guest50

Singh/Notley. Notley/Singh. Not a Grey cell between them.

