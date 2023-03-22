Jagmeet Singh is telling Canadians he loves and cares for them and will be their unrelenting champion.
The federal NDP leader expressed his sentiments of love and courage in a tweet on March 20.
Good morning,If you're reading this, I know things feel difficult and tough for so many of you right now.I just want you to know I'm in your corner, fighting for you, and I'll never back down.Love,Jagmeet.— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) March 20, 2023
It’s not every day a political leader pours out his heart. More than 1.1 million people read the tweet, prompting nearly 5,000 likes. Alas, not all Canadians on Twitter were so receptive to his words of love and claims of faithfulness.
Josie wrote, “This is something you’d say to your child, not your employer. The taxpayer is his employer, not his child. Critical-thinking Canadian adults don’t need this.”
This is something you’d say to your child, not your employer. The taxpayer is his employer not his child. Critical thinking Canadian adults don’t need this. #cdnpoli— Josie (@canadian_josie) March 20, 2023
Not only did CaBird not believe Singh wrote these words, but he also was not even sure whoever did lived in Canada.
Absolute proof your comms team isn’t located in Cda. Do they know you are getting a wage inc April 1st, same day carbon tax goes up, supported by you?Do they know that you hv no credibility & no respect?Do they know you drive a gas guzzling BMW?“Love”…totally inappropriate.— CaBird (@Bird5Ca) March 20, 2023
The boxing metaphor may not have worked, given that the trainer is in a fighter’s corner and not the fighter himself. Besides this, some tweeters believed Singh was not fighting for them at all.
“It’s your fault that we’re feeling like this. You continuously prop up the Trudeau Government! You’re a fraud!” said Mrs. FE, a Greek Canadian.
It’s your fault that we’re feeling like this. You continuously prop up the Trudeau Government! You’re a fraud!— Mrs. FE🇨🇦🇬🇷 (@EffieGib) March 20, 2023
“You're responsible for everything that's tough for us. You abetted Trudeau. Shove your disingenuous sentiments where the sun doesn't shine,” replied Sara.
Singh gave the skeptical more reason to doubt as he voted against a Conservative motion to investigate Chinese election interference.
Former Ontario MPP and Conservative leadership hopeful Roman Baber tweeted “I’m on to you Jagmeet. You were elected in February 2019. You qualify for MP pension in February 2025. That’s why, no matter how much you pretend to disagree w/ @JustinTrudeau, you put your pension ahead of Canadians #PeopleOverPension”
Others responded with disbelief.
Rod Giltaca, CEO and Executive Director of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, had one question. “Is this a joke??”
Nicky P quipped, “I can't tell which accounts are satire and which ones are Justincorrigible.”
Many tweeters decided to parody Singh and refute him at the same time. While one reply simply drew “Justin” atop a picture of the Singh tweet, others like Ryan Gerritsen spelled it out in longer form.
Good afternoon,If you’re reading this, the only corner I see you fighting for is Trudeau’s corner. You stopped fighting for us when you made your agreement with him.Stop the carbon tax increases, stop the alcohol excise tax & vote for Katie Telford to testify.Love Ryan,— Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) March 20, 2023
On Telford, at least, Gerritsen will get his wish. Elsewhere, @sarcasticrobb wrote, “I just want you to know I'm fighting for MY PENSION, and I'll never back down. (Rolex and bespoke suits ain't cheap, yo)”.
Dustin Morris put it this way “I want you to know I support Trudeau and the Liberals making life unaffordable for you all. I also support you by driving my fancy cars and wearing my luxury watches.”
Perhaps the cynicism was unwarranted. After all, Singh’s Twitter bio suggests he really is all about the touchy feelies. “Pronounced Jug (rhymes with hug)-MEET! | Leader of Canada's New Democratic Party | Le chef du NPD du Canada | Text me 👉🏽 613-801-8210.”
Unlike the rest (sort of), Rick Thetanski took Singh at face value.
Oh. Well thanks. In that case, I expect you'll be pulling your support for the worst government in Canadian history and triggering a no confidence vote ASAP.Thanks man,Love you too!— Rick Thethanski (@RickThethanski) March 20, 2023
(2) comments
There is pond scum, there are bottom feeders, there are coral cookies, there are pasture paddies, there is that stuff on the bottom of your shoe at the dog park and the below all of that is the left.
He and Notely love you so much they want to put you into slavery to protect you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.