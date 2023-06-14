Jagmeet Singh

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said students in Canada are “struggling to find an affordable place to call home.”

“They're having to choose between paying rent and buying food,” said Singh in a Tuesday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

I went to night school for 7 years, worked full time, bought a house and raised 2 kids. After getting my grade 12 I took electronic course and supervisor courses. Does our youth want everything given to them?

PersonOne
PersonOne

His fault the Liberals continue to ruin the future of the students.

D&J
D&J

What is heartbreaking is the ndp propping up a gov. that by all rights should have been gone a long time ago. The blame for ething sits on your sorry buttocks. You have no place in Canada.

