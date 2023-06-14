NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said students in Canada are “struggling to find an affordable place to call home.”
“They're having to choose between paying rent and buying food,” said Singh in a Tuesday tweet.
“It's heartbreaking.”
Singh accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of staying silent and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre of offering no solutions. He said he was fighting back.
Mountjoy Music Studio founder Anthony Mountjoy suggested students move back in with their parents.
“Just say sorry for being such a jerk about following the rules and they'll probably let you back in,” said Mountjoy.
Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson called Singh “the most audacious liar that Canadian politics has ever produced.”
“You could bring down @JustinTrudeau at any time and everyone who isn't wilfully blind knows it,” said Peterson.
The average rent for all property types in Canada was $2,014 per month in May — a yearly increase of 6.5% and the slowest growth since 2021, according to a Monday report from Rentals.ca.
Rent inflation in Canada remained in the double digits in May, according to the report. The report said average monthly rent for a one-bedroom residence in Canada in May was $1,828 — an increase of .8% from April and 13% from the same month in 2022.
Vancouver was the city where it cost the most to rent a one-bedroom residence at $2,831.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
I went to night school for 7 years, worked full time, bought a house and raised 2 kids. After getting my grade 12 I took electronic course and supervisor courses. Does our youth want everything given to them?
His fault the Liberals continue to ruin the future of the students.
What is heartbreaking is the ndp propping up a gov. that by all rights should have been gone a long time ago. The blame for ething sits on your sorry buttocks. You have no place in Canada.
