Singh says NDP all set for election

New Democratic Party (NDP) Leader Jagmeet Singh has announced that his party is now ready for an election. “We are getting close,” Singh declared to reporters during his tour of Northern Ontario, an area where the NDP faces the loss of a veteran incumbent due to resignation and redistricting.“We want people to know what their choices are,” Singh emphasized. “You have got a choice between an out-of-touch Liberal government that has let you down and Justin Trudeau who has failed, and a Conservative Party that is going to cut.”Blacklock's Reporter says when asked if the NDP was prepared to end its partnership with the Liberals, Singh responded, “Either way we’re ready. We are getting close to an election.”The leader of the opposition, Pierre Poilievre, has been pressing the cabinet for months to dissolve the 44th Parliament. “Will the Prime Minister force Canadians to endure another year and a half of this costly hell or will he call an election today?” Poilievre questioned in the Commons on June 19.The New Democrats’ 2022 Supply And Confidence Agreement, which supports the current Liberal cabinet, is set to run until June 30, 2025. Despite this, the Liberal Party recently launched a campaign-style website asking visitors to evaluate “Pierre Poilievre’s record.” Additionally, Liberal Party campaign co-chairs have been organizing efforts since November 8.The upcoming campaign will see Canadians elect a record 343 Members of Parliament, up from the current 338, under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act. Redistricting has altered the boundaries of the NDP’s Northern Ontario seat in Timmins-James Bay, where MP Charlie Angus, who won with 35 percent of the vote, announced on April 14 that he would not seek re-election after seven terms in Parliament.Redistribution will also impact other MPs, costing seats for Liberal Jean Yip (Scarborough-Agincourt, Ont.) and Bloc Québécois’ Kristina Michaud (Avignon-La Mitis, Que.). There will be net gains in representation, including a new riding in British Columbia (Vernon-Lake Country) and three new ridings in Alberta (Airdrie-Chestermere, Calgary McKnight, and Spruce Grove-Leduc).Suburban Ontario will see new constituencies in Brampton-Mayfield West, Lake Simcoe-Uxbridge, and Wellington-Halton. A new Québec riding, Les Pays-d’en-Haut, will be established north of Montréal without increasing the province's overall representation.The expanded 343-seat House of Commons will include 122 seats in Ontario, 78 in Québec, 43 in British Columbia, 37 in Alberta, 14 in Saskatchewan, 14 in Manitoba, 11 in Nova Scotia, 10 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland and Labrador, four in Prince Edward Island, and one each in Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut.