As Jagmeet Singh looks up at this flag, he thinks about all the queer and trans children who have been denied a flag at their school or in their homes.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said when he looks at the Pride flag on Parliament Hill, he thinks “about all the queer and trans kids who have been denied a flag at their school or in their homes.”

“For many of you, you may be feeling hurt, abandoned and scared,” said Singh in a tweet. 

