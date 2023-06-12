NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said when he looks at the Pride flag on Parliament Hill, he thinks “about all the queer and trans kids who have been denied a flag at their school or in their homes.”
“For many of you, you may be feeling hurt, abandoned and scared,” said Singh in a tweet.
“We stand with you.”
As I look up at this flag, I think about all the queer and Trans kids who have been denied a flag at their school or in their homes.For many of you, you may be feeling hurt, abandoned and scared.We stand with you. We raise this flag on Parliament Hill for you.Love, Jagmeet pic.twitter.com/QwqLX3unAW
Singh said the Pride flag is raised for these children.
Canadian comedian Ben Bankas asked Singh “assuming if your child comes out as transgender in a heavily Sikh religious household he/she/they/it will be accepted for who they truly are!”
“What if they don’t want to wear the turban or participate in Sikh religion?” said Bankas.
“Guess you’ll have to let them do whatever they want!”
So I’m assuming if your child comes out as transgender in a heavily Sikh religious household he/she/they/it will be accepted for who they truly are! What if they don’t want to wear the turban or participate in Sikh religion? Guess you’ll have to let them do whatever they want!
This funding would be provided to Fierte Canada Pride to distribute to local event organizers who apply for assistance.
"Every day, we witness attacks in person at events and online targeting community leaders, event organizers, elected representatives, venues, artists and performers, families and young people," said Fierte Canada Pride.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
How come Jugg-Meat isn't wearing a rainbow do-rag?
Herr Trudeau's chump is a complete jack a$$.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.