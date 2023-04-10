NDP leader Jagmeet Singh told people to have a “Happy Sunday” rather than offer Easter greetings.
“Hope everyone is enjoying the long weekend,” said Singh in a Sunday tweet.
“Here's a throwback of Anhad listening to @POTUS' speech.”
Happy Sunday! Hope everyone is enjoying the long weekend. Here's a throwback of Anhad listening to @POTUS' speech. Isn't she the cutest? 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uka9NuVWNQ— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) April 9, 2023
Jagmeet asked if Anhad was the cutest. He included photos of her in the House of Commons while US president Joe Biden spoke.
Singh acknowledged Jews in Canada would be celebrating Passover on the day it was happening.
He said he would “like to extend my best wishes to those celebrating.”
“May your celebrations be joyous and peaceful,” he said.
Tonight at sundown, the Jewish community in Canada and around the world will begin to observe Passover.I would like to extend my best wishes to those celebrating.May your celebrations be joyous and peaceful.Chag Pesach Sameach! pic.twitter.com/o7C3EJeLGQ— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) April 5, 2023
Singh wished Muslims in Canada and around the world a happy Ramadan when it started.
On behalf of the NDP, he sent Muslims best wishes for the holiday.
“May this be a peaceful month, spent with friends and family,” he said.
Today, Muslims in Canada and around the world are marking the holy month of Ramadan.On behalf of New Democrats, I send my best wishes. May this be a peaceful month, spent with friends and family. Ramadan Mubarak!— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) March 22, 2023
Post Millennial reporter Beth Baisch mocked Singh for not saying "Happy Easter."
“And why is there a long weekend, hm?” said Baisch.
And why is there a long weekend, hm?— Beth Baisch 📸 (@PuffinsPictures) April 9, 2023
Counter Signal editor-in-chief Keean Bexte joined in by calling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a great leader.”
“No wonder divisive, hateful stains like Jagmeet can't stand him,” said Bexte.
He included a photo of a story about Modi wishing people a "Happy Easter."
Indian PM @narendramodi is a great leader. No wonder divisive, hateful stains like Jagmeet can't stand him. https://t.co/vjvfXZA4b8 pic.twitter.com/X5D6cJOBR3— Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) April 10, 2023
The Alberta United Conservative Party said on Friday NDP leader Rachel Notley should not be attacking it during the Easter weekend.
“Many Albertans are taking time off this weekend to enjoy activities with their family and friends,” said the Alberta UCP.
Dear @RachelNotley,We’ve noticed you are still in full-on attack mode today dividing Albertans…Many Albertans are taking time off this weekend to enjoy activities with their family and friends. As the sun comes out and the snow melts, we hope your perspective will change.… pic.twitter.com/1murxkCGFm— United Conservative Party of Alberta (@Alberta_UCP) April 7, 2023
The UCP asked Notley to put her attacks away until Tuesday. It said she should give peace a chance.
