SIRT investigating Estevan Police officer shooting

Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received notification from the Estevan Police Service (EPS) on Wednesday about a shooting involving a police officer that happened around 9:25 a.m. at the EPS headquarters.At approximately 7 a.m., the EPS got a call for service and found a woman who had been seriously hurt in a house in Estevan.Even though they tried to help her with first aid and medical care, she did not survive. Her 19-year-old son was taken into custody by the police.He was brought to the EPS headquarters after he was arrested. While they were taking his photo, a fight broke out, and he managed to get hold of a police gun. One EPS officer was shot and seriously hurt. Another EPS officer had to use their gun to stop the 19-year-old by firing a shot.The EPS officers did first aid for the injured officer and the 19-year-old man until the paramedics arrived. The paramedics provided first aid to both of them before taking them to the hospital. They first went to a hospital in Estevan and then were taken to Regina. The 19-year-old man did not make it and was pronounced dead at around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday.After the notification, a SIRT team of the Civilian Executive Director and five SIRT investigators went to Estevan to start their investigation.SIRT's investigation will look into what the police did during this incident. The EPS will continue to handle the investigation into the homicide that led to the first arrest and the RCMP will investigate the injuries the EPS officer received during the incident. SIRT will not share more details at this time but will give a final report to the public within 90 days after the investigation.SIRT's mandate is to investigate situations where there are serious injuries, deaths, sexual assaults, or violence involving police officers, whether they're on or off duty, or when someone is in police custody.