By Dave Naylor

The Department of Foreign Affairs is a bloated bureaucracy with 18 assistant deputy ministers and 90 directors general, but few employees who know how to speak a foreign language, say former diplomats.

“The current situation in the department is dire,” retired staff wrote in a report to a parliamentary committee.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Every public employee and politician are incompetent period! Fire them all!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

It’s not surprising to me these government departments are stacked with incompetent people, when elected officials and cabinet members themselves are incompetent, how many times have we heard a cabinet minister including the PM himself say “hey it’s not my fault” if the very people who are appointed to run these departments aren’t taking any responsibility , why should the people they appoint do so?

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Government bureaucracies have doubled personnel numbers under this federal regime. And just look at the performance we've seen.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

OH OH! Better do a study. Or simply hire McKinsey.

But seriously, we all know how overstaffed and under educated these govt. bureaucracies have become under the regime.

They operate akin to the way our own Alberta Health Services were being (in transition?) run.

