SIU probes 19-year-old’s death after self-inflicted gunshot at U of T Mississauga

TORONTO — Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is probing the death of a 19-year-old man found early Tuesday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a University of Toronto Mississauga residence.The SIU said Peel Regional Police officers were in and around the scene at the time of the man’s death, which is why the civilian oversight agency invoked its mandate. Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.According to the SIU’s preliminary information, police received a 911 call on Monday afternoon after the man assaulted a woman in Brampton. Officers attempted to locate and arrest him.After 9 p.m., police found the man at a student residence near Dundas St. West and Mississauga Rd. A gunshot was heard, prompting students and faculty to hide and take cover. The man was found inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased early Tuesday morning.The SIU said there have been no other reported injuries and there is no threat to public safety..Peel Regional Police had earlier described the matter as a dangerous weapons call. Officers responded to the area of Mississauga Rd. and Outer Circle at 9:11 p.m. after reports of an armed individual inside a residential unit at McLuhan Court residence. While officers were on scene, the suspect discharged a firearm from within the unit. Police evacuated the residence and surrounding area and contained the suspect inside.The university issued a shelter-in-place order Monday night for students near McLuhan Court, a complex that houses hundreds of first-year students. Campus remains open Tuesday, but classes are cancelled out of consideration for more than 2,000 residence and other students affected by the incident. The university said it has expanded drop-in counselling supports.It is not believed the 19-year-old was a student at the university.