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SIU probes 19-year-old’s death after self-inflicted gunshot at U of T Mississauga

Province’s police watchdog investigates after man located by Peel officers following Brampton assault dies on campus.
Peel Police responded to what was described as an "active threat" on Monday evening
Peel Police responded to what was described as an "active threat" on Monday eveningSalt_Helicopter_6006 on Reddit
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Public Safety
Brampton
Gun Violence
Peel Police
Shooter
University of Toronto Mississauga