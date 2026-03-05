Six charged after Fort McMurray drug bust nets $264,000 in drugs, firearms and cash

Six people face dozens of drug and weapons charges following a major seizure of cocaine, meth, fentanyl, firearms and cash in Fort McMurray, ALERT announced. The operation, part of a five-month investigation into local drug trafficking, targeted four homes and six vehicles between January 16 and 30.ALERT’s Fort McMurray organized crime unit, with support from Wood Buffalo RCMP, confiscated drugs with an estimated street value of $264,000, four firearms, $30,000 in cash, and two vehicles believed to be proceeds of crime. Seized firearms included three handguns and a sawed-off shotgun, all slated for forensic and ballistics testing.“Taking harmful drugs off the street and guns out of the hands of drug dealers is top priority and a double win for public safety," Staff Sgt. Mark Wait of ALERT said.The six charged are Humzah Tariq, 30, of Calgary; Joshua Flores-Hilario, 37, of Fort McMurray; Selim Messier, 25, of Calgary; Mia Franco Betharte, 28, of Calgary; Trevor Verge, 28, of Fort McMurray; and Jessica Myers, 24, of Fort McMurray. A warrant has been issued for Franco Betharte, who has not yet been located. In total, the suspects face 48 charges related to drugs and weapons offences.Residents who suspect drug or gang activity are encouraged to contact local police or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).ALERT, funded by the Alberta government, combines the province’s most advanced law enforcement resources to target serious and organized crime.