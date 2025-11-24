SIX MORE: Numerous recall petitions for UCP MLAs issued on the same day

There have been six new recall petitions approved by Elections Alberta.Announced Monday, all six petition signings will begin Tuesday and end on February 22, 2026.Amongst those facing recall petitions is the MLA for Calgary Fish Creek Myles McDougall, Minister of Advanced Education, with the petition applicant being Serenity Shalev, a committee chair on the parent society at the Andrew Sibbald School under the Calgary Board of Education.Another, the MLA for Calgary-Hays, Richard McIver, Speaker of the House, with the recall petition applicant being Oana Uritescu..MLA for Calgary-North, Muhammad Yaseen, Associate Minister of Multiculturalism, is also facing a recall petition started by Siobhan Cooksley, an elementary school teacher at the Blessed Marie Rose School in Calgary. The MLA for Calgary-North West, Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Indigenous Relations, is also facing a recall petition, the applicant being Melissa Craig, who according to her LinkedIn, works as a teacher at the Calgary Board of Education.Next, RJ Sigurdson, MLA for Highwood and Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, is also facing a recall petition started by applicant Molly Metcalf.And last — MLA for Morinville-St. Albert, Dale Nally, Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, is facing a recall petition started by Joshua Eberhart..This follows three other recall campaigns that were issued in October for the MLA for Calgary-Bow, Demetrios Nicolaides, and the MLA for Airdrie-East Angela Pitt, and in early November for the MLA for Grande Prairie Nolan Dyck.Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure has previously requested an additional $13.5 million in budget funding, stating the cost of managing these petitions requires more staff and resources.