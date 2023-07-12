Vehicles highway

Vehicles on a highway

 Courtesy epSos.de/Wikimedia Commons

Six premiers and leaders of seven business organizations have called for a national trade infrastructure plan at a Wednesday breakfast meeting in Winnipeg.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, chair of this year’s Council of the Federation meeting, joined Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, BC Premier David Eby, Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai and Nunavut Premier PJ Akeeagok at a breakfast hosted by seven leading Canadian business organizations that have proposed the Canada Trade Infrastructure Plan (CTIP). 

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.