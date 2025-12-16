UPDATED: Skate Canada will not hold events in Alberta in light of transgender athlete legislation

Skate Canada will no longer host national and international events in Alberta in response to the province's laws banning transgender females from participating in women's or girls' sports. "Following a careful assessment of Alberta’s Fairness and Safety in Sport Act, Skate Canada has determined that we are unable to host events in the province while maintaining our national standards for safe and inclusive sport," reads a statement from Skate Canada for a CBC..Their concern is with the act its requirement that amateur competitive sports governing bodies limit participation in girls' and women's sports to those who were born female.Alberta's Minister of Tourism and Sport, Andrew Boitchenko, criticized Skate Canada following their decision. "It is disappointing that Skate Canada is refusing to support and protect their own female athletes. Alberta's policies protect women and girls and ensure that female athletic competitions are fair and safe," wrote Boitchenko in a statement sent to the Western Standard."No athlete should have an unfair advantage, and no athlete should have to put themselves at risk of harm to participate in the sports they love. This is an issue that even the International Olympic Committee has recognized and plans to address in the new year."Skate Canada said it will monitor the situation regarding the legislation and has not ruled out future changes.The decision not to host events in the province will not ban Alberta skaters from participating in Skate Canada competitions.Boitchenko offered his support for Alberta's figure skaters. "To Alberta's figure skaters — please know that our government supports your right to compete safely and fairly, even if your national sport organization won't," Boitchenko wrote.Alberta's legislation on transgender athletes came into effect after the province included it in Bill 9 in November, which invoked the notwithstanding clause in an effort to "protect children and families.".Rob Anderson, the chief of staff for Premier Danielle Smith, said Skate Canada will come to regret their decision."I guess Skate Canada has a problem with protecting women and girls from having to compete against men in competitive sports. Proud to be from a province that protects the rights and safety of women," tweeted Anderson."I suspect that within a few years Skate Canada will be apologizing to their athletes and to our province when their women athletes rebel against such absurd policies."Boitchenko echoed Anderson's sentiment. "By choosing to forgo events in Alberta's world-class venues, Skate Canada is denying their female athletes opportunities to compete on a safe and level playing field," Boitchenko wrote.