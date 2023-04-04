Skier saved snowboarder
A snowboarder on Mount Baker in Washington state who was buried upside down in the snow, facing certain death, was rescued by a passing skier who just happened to see something out of the corner of his eye.

Francis Zuber, the skier who saved the snowboarder, Ian Steger, appeared in a segment of ABC Eyewitness News 7, Chicago to talk about the ordeal and dramatic rescue as recorded by Zuber’s head cam.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

