A snowboarder on Mount Baker in Washington state who was buried upside down in the snow, facing certain death, was rescued by a passing skier who just happened to see something out of the corner of his eye.
Francis Zuber, the skier who saved the snowboarder, Ian Steger, appeared in a segment of ABC Eyewitness News 7, Chicago to talk about the ordeal and dramatic rescue as recorded by Zuber’s head cam.
“The video shows the skier quickly digging out the face of the snowboarder so he can breathe before digging out the rest of his submerged, upside-down body,” said the news outlet.
“I caught this little flash of red out of the corner of my eye,” said Zuber. “And I knew it was kind of a weird thing to see because we're out of bounds. I knew something was wrong. You know, I yelled up to him, and no response.”
Steger was buried so deep, all he could hear, he told ABC, was the sound of his own breathing and nothing of what Zuber was saying.
“You can see in that video that Francis was asking if I was OK,” said Steger. “He was letting me know he was coming up to me. I didn't hear any of that. It was complete darkness. I could only hear, you know, the sound of my own breathing.”
Steger said in the TV segment he wasn’t sure he would make it out of the snow alive, leaving him with some terrifying thoughts and a sense of gratitude to have made it out in good shape.
“One of the things that I was thinking about while I was down there was like, wow, like, I'm going to die down here and I'm not going to be able to, you know, tell my fiancée how much I love her,” he said.
“Experts say there was no way for Steger to get out of the snow himself and that he could have died while submerged in the snow,” reported ABC.
The incident is a great reminder to always ski with a partner and keep them in sight.
