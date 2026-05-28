'SKILLED AND SLIGHTLY CRAZY': Viral Alberta jet boat stunt sparks investigation

CALGARY — The daredevil who jumped his jet boat off a popular Southern Alberta waterfall is now in the crosshairs of the law. Alberta’s Department of Forestry and Parks says conservation officers are now investigating after a video went viral online show a man launching a boat over Lundbreck Falls on the Crowsnest River. .In a statement to the Western Standard on Thursday, Forestry and Parks said its Conservation Officer Service is aware of the video that “appears to show reckless and unsafe boating activity at Lundbreck Falls.”“Conservation officers are actively investigating the incident in collaboration with the RCMP and Transport Canada’s Office of Boating Safety,” the statement reads. “Activities of this nature are dangerous and put both participants and other recreationists at risk. Lundbreck Falls is a popular area for fishing, kayakers and visitors, and maintaining safety in and around the site is important.”.WATCH: 'ALBERTA MAN': Daredevil sends jet boat flying over Lundbreck Falls.The viral video which now has over 2.8 million views on social media platform X shows a digital content creator identified as Dusty Friesen — who operates a YouTube channel under the name @dustydoeser — speeding down the Crowsnest River in his jet boat named Dent, before making a dramatic jump over Lundbreck Falls and continuing downstream.Friesen later claimed on Facebook that he had set a new record for the “highest naturally flowing waterfall jumped with a water jet boat.”Since the incident, reaction online has been predominantly supportive with many commentators referring to Friesen as a “legend” and both “skilled and slightly crazy.” While there is no Alberta law specifically banning “jumping waterfalls” on a boat, several boating laws and safety provisions could potentially apply to stunts similar to Friesen’s such as operating without due care and attention, operating at unsafe speeds, or reckless manoeuvres that endanger the public, which could carry strict penalties.