News

'SKILLED AND SLIGHTLY CRAZY': Viral Alberta jet boat stunt sparks investigation

The daredevil who jumped his jet boat off a popular Southern Alberta waterfall is now in the crosshairs of the law.
The daredevil who jumped his jet boat off a popular Southern Alberta waterfall is now in the crosshairs of the law. YouTube screenshot courtesy of Dusty Friesen
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Twitter
Boat
Youtube
Viral
Boating
Crowsnest Pass
viral clip
viral clip controversy
crowsnest river
daredevil
jet boat
Dusty Friesen
Lundbreck
Lundbreck Falls
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news