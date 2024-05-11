SKY-HIGH SENIORS: Surge in cannabis use among over-65s following legalization

According to recent research conducted by the Department of Health, the legalization of marijuana has led to a normalization of cannabis use among older adults — with pensioners increasingly turning to cannabis for relief from insomnia or simply to alleviate boredom."It's extremely common right now," remarked one participant in federal focus groups, echoing the sentiments of many others. "It becomes part of your lifestyle after a while," another respondent added.Blacklock's Reporter says the federal repor highlights a significant uptick in cannabis use among Canadians aged 55 and older.Drawing insights from 20 online focus groups involving participants over 55, the study, conducted by Narrative Research, a Halifax-based pollster, sheds light on the evolving landscape of cannabis consumption among seniors.Legalization of marijuana in 2018 played a pivotal role in normalizing its use, according to researchers. It "legitimized it as a drug that is not so harmful" and "created a sense of normalization, making cannabis use appear a more mainstream activity," the report noted.While the study acknowledges the perceived benefits of legalization in terms of reducing stigma, it also underscores the potential risks associated with increased cannabis use among older adults, given the physiological and psychological changes that accompany aging.Despite the prevalence of cannabis use among seniors, the study revealed that very few participants had consulted with a medical professional regarding their cannabis use, highlighting a potential gap in awareness and understanding of its health implications.Commonly cited reasons for cannabis use among retirees include its efficacy as a sleep aid, its ability to serve as a distraction from mundane activities, and its role in promoting relaxation. However, the report cautions that the health impacts and potential interactions with other medications remain poorly understood.These findings parallel earlier research indicating a rise in cannabis use among postsecondary students following the passage of Bill C-45, the Act Respecting Cannabis. A 2021 survey of college and university students aged 17 to 25 found that while tobacco use remained relatively low, cannabis consumption was prevalent, with a quarter of respondents indicating increased use post-legalization.