Slave Lake child care centre shut down for failing to meet provincial standards

The Baby Steps Early Learning Center in Slave Lake has been ordered to shut its doors following repeated violations of Alberta’s child-care legislation, the provincial government announced Friday.The facility ceased operations at the end of Thursday after failing to resolve ongoing non-compliance issues, despite being placed under a probationary licence on March 13. Provincial officials said they had worked closely with the operator through enhanced monitoring but determined the program could not meet the required standards.The centre’s licence will not be reinstated. The operator is responsible for notifying parents of the closure.According to Alberta Education and Childcare, licensed programs that continue to pose a risk or fail to meet safety and care standards may face escalating enforcement measures, including licence suspension, probation, and eventual cancellation.While most licensed providers in Alberta meet or exceed government expectations, the province emphasized that when compliance issues persist during a probationary period, licences can be revoked.Parents looking for alternative child-care options can use the Child Care Lookup tool available on the government’s website. Concerns about child-care programs can be reported toll-free to Child Care Connect at 1-844-644-5165.