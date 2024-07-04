SLEEPY JOE: Biden tells advisors not to wake him after 8 p.m.

Do not disturb.That’s the message US President Joe Biden is telling Democratic governors — to stop scheduling events after 8 p.m. so he can get more beauty sleep.As per The New York Times, the 81-year old Biden sought to reassure a group of more than 20 state leaders that his dismal debate performance was due to a lack of beauty sleep.The comment apparently left several of the governors in the room “frustrated,” according to CNN, who have been “rankled by the statement of loyalty and enthusiasm” distributed by the White House on Thursday. .The meeting was reportedly called to inform them that he has no intention of dropping out of the presidential race.During the gathering, the Times reported, Biden responded to a question from Hawaii Gov. Josh Green about his health by responding that while his health was fine, the problem was “just my brain,” in an apparent attempt at humour. It went unrecognized by at least one state leader in the room who leaked the story.Biden’s admission about his limitations comes after a disastrous debate performance against presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump on June 27 in Atlanta.The president blamed his lacklustre effort on extensive foreign travel in the early weeks of June— despite the fact that he had been in the Eastern Time Zone for 10 days prior to the debate, including a solid week of prep at Camp David..Axios reported that the octogenarian president is prone to absent-minded gaffes and misquotes when he takes part in events held before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.“I decided to travel around the world a couple of times… shortly before the debate," Biden said at a campaign fundraiser in McLean, Virginia."I didn’t listen to my staff … and then I almost fell asleep onstage," he quipped. “It’s not an excuse but an explanation.”Reaction to the remarks came fast — and furious.“This is a shocking, disturbing read,” pundit Piers Morgan posted on Twitter (‘X’). “People around Biden have been ‘scared and horrified’ by his behaviour.”.“FFS. What if he needs to order military action at 8.05pm? If he can’t stay up past 8pm, he can’t do the bloody job. End.”Even The Economist weighed in on its cover, with a picture of the presidential seal framed by a walker with the caption “No Way To Run a Country.”.Biden reportedly tried to reassure governors that he’d been treated for a cold but a subsequent investigation by the Times revealed that he hadn’t seen the White House physician.White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said the opposite, telling reporters that Mr. Biden had not had any kind of medical checkup since February.