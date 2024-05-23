Sleuths find Trudeau cabinet ministers with WEF affiliation

A comprehensive list of World Economic Forum young leaders reveals many Trudeau cabinet ministers and politicians of recent decades.The U.S.-based Malone Institute, founded by Robert W. Malone, and the Pharos Foundation in Sweden, looked at World Economic Forum (WEF) search engines and cross checked published lists, Wayback Machine archives, Wikispooks, and other complementary sources to compile the list. It covers the WEF's Global Leaders of Tomorrow program from 1993 to 2003 and the Young Global Leaders which began in 2004.As the Malone Institute's WEF page explains, "These people have been intentionally and internationally deployed as foreign agents representing the interests of the WEF members to 'penetrate the global cabinets of countries' as well as a wide range of ... sectors."Klaus Schwab stated at a discussion at Harvard University in 2017 that more than half of the Trudeau cabinet was on board with the WEF..A constituent of Conservative MP Colin Carrie wanted to know which Trudeau cabinet ministers had WEF affiliations. Carrie received no answer..According to the Malone / Pharos list, the names of Trudeau Liberal cabinet ministers past and present who graduated from WEF young leaders programs includesChrystia Freeland (2000) Deputy Prime MinisterJustin Trudeau (2005) Prime MinisterScott Brison (2005) Former Treasury Board PresidentFrancois-Philippe Champagne (2009) Minister of Innovation, Science and IndustryKarina Gould (2010) Leader of the Government in the House of CommonsMelanie Joly (2016) Minister of Foreign AffairsTerry Beech (2017) Minister of Citizens’ ServicesMaryam Monsef (2020) Former Minister for Women and Gender Equality and YouthSean Fraser (2022) Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and CommunitiesThe Trudeau cabinet had 18 women and 17 men in 2017, suggesting Schwab's boast of half the cabinet may have been exaggerated.Conservative MP Michelle Rempel (2016), and NDP MP and party leader Jagmeet Singh (2018) are also listed as WEF young leader alumni. Andrew Scheer was removed from the Malone / Pharos list following a statement he made March 24, 2022."Recently, it was brought to my attention that the World Economic Forum’s website included a profile of me," Scheer wrote."I am NOT a member of the WEF. I have never attended a meeting, conference, or any event sponsored or associated with the WEF. I have never been to Davos. I do not know why my profile was included on their Young Global Leaders website. Once it was brought to my attention, I demanded that the WEF remove me from their site. They have since complied."Conservative MP and party leader Pierre Poilievre was listed in the "uncertain" tab of the Malone / Pharos list, with no year of his alleged affiliation. An internet archive page suggests he was listed among young leaders by the WEF. However, Poilievre has denied involvement and openly condemned the WEF agenda since becoming Conservative Party Leader..A Conservative Party petition condemns the attendance of "Trudeau Liberals" at WEF "conferences in Davos to give lectures on their radical woke agenda and hobnob with celebrities.""Therefore, we the undersigned support Pierre Poilievre in BANNING all his future Cabinet Ministers from attending WEF conferences, and demand that Justin Trudeau begins prioritizing Canadian workers over the interests of Davos elites."Past politicians on the list includeBernard Valcourt (1993) Former Progressive Conservative and Conservative Party cabinet ministerSheila Copps (1994) Former Liberal Deputy Prime MinisterJean Charest (1994) Former Progressive Conservative MP and party leader and former Liberal Premier of QuebecBelinda Stronach (2002) former Conservative and Liberal MPChris Alexander (2005) Conservative cabinet ministerJohn Baird (2008) Conservative cabinet ministerKelly Leitch (2010) Conservative MPNaheed Nenshi (2011) Former Calgary mayorJames Moore (2014) Conservative cabinet ministerDominique Anglade (2014) Former Member of the National Assembly of Quebec and Former Leader of the Liberal Party of QuebecBrian Gallant (2015) Former Liberal Premier of New Brunswick.Other prominent Canadians includePaul Desmarais (1993) Power Corp Chairman (deceased)Hartley T. Richardson (1995) Former Chairman, Canadian Council of Chief ExecutivesCraig (1998) and Marc (2007) Kielburger, WE Charity foundersPierre Karl Peladeau (2000) President and CEO of QuebecorEric Brewer (2000) Former NHL defencemanKristine Stewart (2008) Former Director of Programming for CBCElissa Golberg (2010) Canadian ambassador to ItalyGeorge Stroumboulopolous (2012) CBC hostHeba Aly (2018) JournalistMaya Roy (2019) Former CEO of YWCA Canada, now University of Windsor presidentLiam Sobey (2021) VP of Sobeys Inc.Kim Hallwood (2022) Head of Corporate Sustainability at HSBC Bank.