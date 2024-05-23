News

Sleuths find Trudeau cabinet ministers with WEF affiliation

Some prominent members of the Trudeau cabinet have World Economic Forum affiliations
Some prominent members of the Trudeau cabinet have World Economic Forum affiliationsCPAC
Loading content, please wait...
World Economic Forum
Justin Trudeau
Chrystia Freeland
Jean Charest
Klaus Schwab
Melanie Joly
Naheed Nenshi
Karina Gould
Michelle Rempel
Sheila Copps
Housing Minister Sean Fraser

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news