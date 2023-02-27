In an email to supporters, Derek Sloan said Pierre Poilievre should have kept hammering Trudeau on Chinese election interference instead of condemning a European Member of Parliament and Tory MPs who visited her.
“Given our historical peace and blessings in Canada, it is easy for some naive leaders to believe that smiles and hugs will solve all world problems,” Sloan wrote in a veiled reference to the prime minister.
“We know the world is a much more complicated place, with bad actors, rogue nations, and genuine evil that must be met with extreme wisdom and discernment.”
In this vein, Sloan mentioned “Communist Chinese surveillance devices floating around in our airspace” and the leaked disclosure from CSIS that Don Valley North MP Han Dong received foreign help.
“According to these allegations, the Chinese consulate bussed loads of seniors and foreign students to the nomination for Han Dong, telling the students to vote for Dong if they wanted to maintain their visa status,” Sloan wrote.
“CSIS apparently asked Trudeau to rescind Dong's nomination due to foreign interference. Trudeau refused.”
Sloan called this an “outrageous issue” and complained that “certain Liberals are blocking release of some information” to a House of Commons committee investigating election interference.
“Instead of permitting this story about election interference to remain at the top of the news — the Conservatives couldn’t help themselves and changed the channel by apologizing for the fact that three of their MPs met with Christine Anderson, a German member of the European Parliament who was doing a cross-Canada tour,” Sloan explained.
Ontario Conservative MPs Colin Carrie, Dean Allison and Leslyn Lewis were photographed with Anderson. In a tweet, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said they were “deeply concerned” the three met with “a member of the far-right German AFD Party known for Islamophobic and anti-immigrant views.”
Sebastian Skamski, director of media relations for Pierre Poilievre, said MPs were unaware of her “vile” views and Anderson should have stayed home. “She and her racist, hateful views are not welcome here,” said his written statement.
Sloan doesn’t see Anderson that way.
“Reading one of the articles accusing Ms. Anderson of racism, the worst thing I could find was a claim that she said that Muslim immigration (into Germany) led to ‘billions in costs for the welfare state,’” Sloan wrote.
“This is undoubtedly true if it was speaking of Angela Merkel’s radical decision to enable over 1,000,000 Middle Eastern immigrants to enter Germany several years ago. This has indeed cost billions. As a politician, I hope Ms. Anderson is speaking out on issues that are harmful to Germany.”
Sloan also lauded Anderson’s comments to the European Parliament that led to her current Canadian tour.
“Anderson… attacked Trudeau’s visit as pompous virtue-signalling, and pointed out his own awful human rights track record in Canada. She said that Trudeau persecuted and criminalized his own citizens like terrorists. She ended her speech by stating to Trudeau: ‘You are a disgrace to democracy. Please spare us your presence’,” Sloan recalled.
“In this one speech — Christine Anderson said more against the lockdowns and Trudeau's behaviour than the majority of the Conservative party. At the time, Conservatives were gloating about her video, and claiming Trudeau was getting blasted overseas.”
Sloan said the Conservatives backed down on supporting Anderson and that is too often their problem.
“When Christine Anderson was called racist, they apologized (which is an admission that their MPs did in fact meet a vile racist) and gave the Liberals a free gift to take their focus off the Communist Chinese influence scandal,” Sloan explained.
“Conservatives are constantly backed into a corner, and are asked to apologize for their beliefs. They turn our concerns about the sexualisation and confusion of children as hatred. They turn our concerns for open borders and mass immigration as racism. They turn our fiscal conservatism into despising the poor. There is a time for apologies — when we have made genuine mistakes – but it is never a time to compromise or apologize for principles.
“No matter how leadership changes — sometimes things stay strikingly similar.
“Nonetheless, I believe people are getting wise to the constant corruption and hypocrisy in politics and things will shift and change.”
Sloan ended with a promise to discuss armed self-defence in his next email.
(2) comments
If PP wants criticize racism and misogyny there is a big elephant in the room whom he recently accompanied to a Ukrainian rally. Justin Trudeay has worn black face on countless occasions, groped and harassed women, and discriminated Jody Wilson-Raybould (a woman of indigenous descent).
Why does PP not take on the big obvious racist / misogynist instead of going after good innocent people?
Agree with what you're saying but having a bought and paid for media constantly working the agenda and running cover for idiot boy and his minions makes it an uphill battle for conservative
