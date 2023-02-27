Derek Sloan

Derek Sloan, who was booted from the Conservative party caucus, is running as an independent candidate in the southern Alberta riding of Banff-Airdrie.

 Courtesy CBC

In an email to supporters, Derek Sloan said Pierre Poilievre should have kept hammering Trudeau on Chinese election interference instead of condemning a European Member of Parliament and Tory MPs who visited her.

“Given our historical peace and blessings in Canada, it is easy for some naive leaders to believe that smiles and hugs will solve all world problems,” Sloan wrote in a veiled reference to the prime minister.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

If PP wants criticize racism and misogyny there is a big elephant in the room whom he recently accompanied to a Ukrainian rally. Justin Trudeay has worn black face on countless occasions, groped and harassed women, and discriminated Jody Wilson-Raybould (a woman of indigenous descent).

Why does PP not take on the big obvious racist / misogynist instead of going after good innocent people?

Report Add Reply
jokeco68
jokeco68

Agree with what you're saying but having a bought and paid for media constantly working the agenda and running cover for idiot boy and his minions makes it an uphill battle for conservative

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.