Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his obedient bestie NDP leader Jagmeet Singh showed up proudly waving Canadian flags to support World Unity Convoy at Camp Hope in Dugald, near Winnipeg.
Just kidding.
Hell hasn’t frozen over yet.
Neither one of those boys can venture out in public these days without fed up Canadians hollering at them.
So, it would take tremendous courage for them to walk into a crowd 4,000-strong that kicked off Saturday’s events singing O Canada and praying.
Patriots from seven provinces — from all walks of life, many First Nations, arriving in mostly passenger vehicle convoys — gathered to find ways to unite a country Trudeau and Singh divide by region, vaccine status, race, whatever they can conjure up.
The divide and conquer duo would be vexed by all that chatter during the four-day event addressing government overreach; a desire for a Canada that doesn’t take marching orders from UN and World Economic Forum globalists pushing a 2030 agenda; and protecting rights and freedoms.
People from 60 countries supporting World Unity Convoy tuned in via social media, said Camp Hope owner Walter Hiebert.
People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Leader Maxime Bernier showed up to speak.
Saturday’s welcoming committee — hundreds of people — was friendlier than the one that greeted him in June 2021 in St. Pierre-Jolys, not far from Camp Hope.
This time, Bernier received cheers, applause, and hugs.
Back then, RCMP slapped on handcuffs and arrested him for appearing at a small outdoor rally against COVID-19 restrictions.
“Hello freedom fighters,” said Bernier to applause.
“It’s always nice to be together because as you know everything that we did the last two years, that was for us, for our families, for our country. And we just wanted our freedom back.”
Bernier immediately launched into the conclusion of the inquiry by the Public Order Emergency Commission into Trudeau invoking the Emergencies (War Measures) Actduring last February’s peaceful Freedom Convoy protest on Parliament Hill.
“In my view, there was credible and compelling information supporting a reasonable belief that the definition of a threat to the security of Canada was met,” wrote Justice Paul Rouleau in a 200-page report released Friday.
Bernier dismissed Rouleau’s statement is “completely delusional” and the whole thing a “farce.”
“Yesterday, as you may know, a judge, I must say a legal activist, delivered the report about the Freedom Convoy. And it was supposed to be very dangerous for the security of Canadians in Ottawa during the Freedom Convoy.”
“I know that you were there. I was there also. That was not a protest, that was a celebration, a celebration of hope.”
“All these extraordinary truckers gave us hope, hope for change. And that change happened.”
The Freedom Convoy was instrumental in pushing the federal and provincial governments to lift extreme mandates and lockdowns. It inspired people around the globe to stand up to tyranny.
Bernier said the Unity Convoy’s a celebration of that accomplishment.
“So yes, now we are little bit more free. But I think the biggest message we told the government at that time was enough is enough. And second, all these draconian measures, don’t try that again because we know what to do.”
Bernier said the Freedom Convoy told Trudeau and establishment politicians Canadians demand respect, freedom, and reject control measures not based on science.
He urged Canadians to “stand up” and speak out for common sense, for their beliefs because the fight isn’t over.
“There are other fights that will come about – the Central bank digital currencies, and all these crazy policies coming from the World Economic Forum and from the UN.”
Canada needs its own agenda “made in Canada for Canadians” because the UN “is not working in line with our Canadian values.”
The crowd’s biggest round of applause was when Bernier blasted the socialist wokeism shoved at Canadians.
“We cannot go in that direction anymore.”
“For me, it’s not controversial,” said Bernier who correctly pointed out there are only two sexes — male and female.
“What we will do to help our children — first, stop the wokeism. Stop it. A litttle boy cannot be a young girl and vice versa…Let’s teach them the reality based on science.”
He called for Canadians to revolt against wokeism being taught in schools.
Camp Hope’s Hiebert wanted to know what the PPC would do about efforts to “try to strip Christ out of the picture” in Canada.
“I’m going to respect our Constitution. In our Constitution as you know, it’s written this country has been built the supremacy of God and the rule of law.”
And Bernier warned about 15-minute cities raising alarm bells globally that are being promoted as convenience by authoritarian city planners.
“That’s coming from the World Economic Forum. I don’t want to deal with the World Economic Forum.”
Fifteen-minute cities will lead to increased restrictions on freedom to travel.
“That’s municipal jurisdiction. I’m doing politics at the federal level…Maybe we can cut funding to municipalities who are adopting that ideology.”
Meanwhile, Unity Convoy participants were disappointed, but not surprised by Rouleau’s report.
“We disagree with those findings. The Freedom Convoy was what was justified. For the Emergencies (War Measures) Act to be declared because some people were dancing in the streets and waving flags in a peaceful manner is unreasonable. I’m disappointed,” said Westlock AB’s organizer Benita Pederson.
Unity Convoy is about bonfires, workshops, speeches — and fighting hard to preserve the right of Canadians to determine their own dignity and destiny.
Max has been unwavering for years. You gotta admire that. And his message is bang on target. I have great respect for Mad Max.
It’s high time for Canadians to rebel against this garbage coming out of the east,Sask and Alberta better get out while they still can!!!!
Agree
Thanks Max!!!
