Billy Garrow

Billy Garrow. Left was pre vaccine, the middle 7 months post, than last spring.

Former Cpl. Billy Garrow was as fit as a soldier can get. He ran marathons, including the 50-km military Mountain Man triathlon race — a gruelling test of strength and endurance — three times.

Garrow, 27, medically released from the military last month, is a shadow of his former muscular self — a 218-lb. soldier who at one point had lost 90 lbs.

Billy Garrow

Billy Garrow
Billy Garrow, doctor's note

Billy Garrow, doctor's note

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(8) comments

Mila
Mila

Very important story. Thank you for your reporting. This cannot be swept under the rug and forgotten. There are many who were coerced to taking a jab they would not have ordinarily taken but for their jobs. And they have suffered as a result. They cannot be forgotten. Former Cpl. Garrow's experience must be quite common. Anecdotally, the loss of muscle mass is the side-effect that I have noticed the most among men who were jabbed and then quickly went from having a burly and strong build to, as you say, but shadows of their former selves.

Linda Slobodian Staff
Linda Slobodian

Appreciate your comments Mila

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Keep the truth coming...it is like kryptonite to the woke/left/evil

Linda Slobodian Staff
Linda Slobodian

We'll do our best Farmboy19!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Such unbelievable evil has been perpetrated on us by our unspeakably vile, evil and corrupt politicians and health officials

This is a biblical war of good against evil

Linda Slobodian Staff
Linda Slobodian

I agree Boris.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Thank you for having the bravery, courage and integrity to report on these stories

You and WS are very much appreciated by many

Mila
Mila

Very well said Boris. Indeed Slobodian and WS are very much appreciated.

