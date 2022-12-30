Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci

 By Dave Naylor

So, Dr. Anthony Fauci officially retires Saturday as head of the $6.3 billion US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam will likely miss him very much. Their COVID-19 pandemic policies were joined at the hip — and in sync with World Health Organization (WHO) dictates, dubious or not.

Craig R
Craig R

Great article. This little worm will hopefully get what he deserves. He left a path of destruction that all our provincial CMOH followed whether in coordination or out of sheer laziness followed without question.

