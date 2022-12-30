So, Dr. Anthony Fauci officially retires Saturday as head of the $6.3 billion US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam will likely miss him very much. Their COVID-19 pandemic policies were joined at the hip — and in sync with World Health Organization (WHO) dictates, dubious or not.
But what to get a guy ending a 53-year career to bid him a proper adios?
A gold watch perhaps? Nah. This highest paid US civil servant ($480,000 in 2022) whose net worth jumped from $5 million in 2019 to a known $12.5 million during the COVID-19 pandemic, must have a drawer full of gold watches.
A portrait of himself? Maybe. He’d like that. The New York Times revealed the walls of Fauci’s home are plastered with paintings of himself. Fauci’s massive ego would compel him to find room to hang more.
Some are exploring the possibly of presenting Fauci with a set of fine silver bracelets. The special kind — attached to one another with a key. Or a new wardrobe. He’d look good in an orange jumpsuit.
But that would be premature even though Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted: “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.”
Musk vowed that his social platform has a new policy to follow the science, allowing for “reasoned” questioning of scientific data.
That wasn’t allowed under the controlling, vindictive Fauci. Social media blocked questions and opinions differing from Fauci’s. He placed a gag order on anyone in NIAID to speak about the pandemic. He set out, with success, to destroy a long list of distinguished doctors, scientists and medical experts who challenged or even questioned his policies.
“I am the science,” declared Fauci.
When the Republicans officially take control of the House in January, inquiries will be launched into Fauci’s connection to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, his decision to fund gain-of-function research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Wuhan is widely accepted as the source of the leaked virus, said to be responsible for six or seven million deaths worldwide, if one can believe WHO statistics.
Fauci lied under oath, denying he provided $600,000 US dollars through the NIH to fund this dangerous research altering viruses to be more pathogenic or transmissible. It was paused in 2014 in the US.
Fauci tried to convince everyone pangolins or some animal species that bats rode on, had to be the source of the deadly virus. They somehow made their way from bat caves hundreds of miles away to the Wuhan wet market down the street from the lab.
Fauci knew alarms had been raised about the safety conditions at the Wuhan lab.
Yet there he stood beside former president Donald Trump, as lead in the White House Coronavirus Task Force, smugly talking conflicting gibberish to terrified and distressed masses while hiding his dirty secret.
The Republicans have made many grandiose promises to get to the bottom of this or that, then don’t, when they get back into power.
Not this time, considering who’s hot on Fauci’s trail.
Kentucky Senator Dr. Rand Paul, a fierce Fauci critic, said they’ll press ahead with investigations into him.
“We're not done with him yet," Paul told America Reports on December 8. “I think Dr. Fauci actually made one of the worst judgments in modern medical history by funding for over a decade of dangerous gain-of-function research, which many of us believe leaked from the lab, inadvertently.”
In 2012, Fauci said the benefits of gain-of-function research “outweigh the risks” of it infecting a scientist to trigger a pandemic.
Let’s hope someone asks him under oath, for what’s that worth with Fauci, if he still believes after the devastation the world endured because of, according to Paul, “one of the greatest man-made catastrophes in modern history.”
Then there’s the pitbull Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan. He too has vowed to get to the truth. And if there’s any politician who follows through, it’s Jordan.
A lineup will stretch around the block of silenced scientists and doctors — who watched people suffer — willing to testify against Fauci.
Deadly research funding isn’t all Fauci must come clean on.
He was behind the 15 days to flatten the curve idea that dragged on and on. The elderly died in isolation. Children lost precious school time and social contact. Addictions and mental health issues soared.
And pharmaceutical companies made billions on vaccines fully endorsed by him, while other treatments were forbidden.
“Just because thousands of independent doctors are saying that Hydroxychloroquine cures all CV-19 patients it is not valid until we have a major study done,” said Fauci.
“As soon as the CV-19 vaccine is manufactured, it must be immediately delivered to health care professionals worldwide for immediate human injection … Proper studies can be performed later,” said the same Fauci.
Every decision Fauci made impacted not only the US, but Canada and the world.
Dr. Marty Makari — one of Fauci’s targets — recently told Fox News he left a “broken legacy” and the “report card on the agency is pretty bad after the pandemic.”
Makari said Fauci not only changed his recommendations — masks, no masks — but NIAID under Fauci failed to address “big controversies in real time.”
That includes whether the virus was airborne or spread from contact with infected surfaces.
“And if you look at what they did not study, it's amazing the list of things that they did not study with all of their funding, $6 billion, and the vast laboratory facilities and staff that they had,” said Makari.
No studies were done on mask efficacy or natural immunity, but $1.2 billion “that yielded nothing” was spent on researching long COVID.
Fauci’s been looking tired lately. Maybe, the 81-year-old, who usually looks remarkably well for his age, needs Botox boosters. Or maybe he’s scared. Good.
Yet he never disappoints with the smug bravado — despite all his failures and lies and unscientific mandates and lockdowns, after all the sickness and death and fear.
Mr. Perfection who once called himself a “humble” man was recently asked if he would have done anything different.
“I’m the first to admit I'm far from perfect, but when you say do over. You know, I really can't see something that I would do completely over.”
He said he’ll to write his memoirs and that he’s “not going anywhere.”
Well, he might be heading somewhere cozy sporting a set of silver bracelets. Time will tell.
In the meantime, good riddance to a narcissistic little weasel with no hint of a conscience.
Great article. This little worm will hopefully get what he deserves. He left a path of destruction that all our provincial CMOH followed whether in coordination or out of sheer laziness followed without question.
