'Look at us, we’re woke,' boasted Bud Light when a video emerged of transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney promoting the watery brew.
‘Look at the nice horse,’ begged Bud Light when it released a video featuring a famous Clydesdale hoping to stop a boycott backlash that caused Anheuser-Busch’s market value to drop $6 billion.
‘Look at how we mock you!’
That’s the unforgiving message from the Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis team in a powerful 34-second video released Monday.
The spoof video, called Real Men of Women’s Sports, shows no mercy to Bud Light over its decision to partner with flamboyant TikTok influencer Mulvaney who calls himself a girl, but hasn’t transitioned.
DeSantis, expected to enter the race to take a run for the presidency, has long opposed woke ideology and took on Disney.
The video sticks up for women who lost trophies and contracts to bulky men that call themselves women and invade their sports world.
“In Florida, girls play girls’ sports and boy’s play boys’ sports. That’s why we’re replacing Bud Light with FREEDOM HEAVY — made 100% woke-free,” said the DeSantis War Room on Twitter.
The video opens with a picture of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas and features other transgender males, including New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, pummeling women, then proudly collecting trophies.
It is an imitation of the late 1990s Bud Light Real Men of Genius marketing commercials that mocked unmanly men who wore toupees and danced poorly — weaklings compared to the tough boys who now compete in women’s sports.
“Today we recognize the men who hacked the system,” says the DeSantis video’s narrator.
“Hacked the system,” sings someone — and quite badly.
“Once mediocre in the men's division, now cream of the crop in the women's.”
Singer: “From mediocre to champion.”
“You couldn't cut it with the boys so you pushed women off the podium.”
That voice chimes in again: “Real men steal first place!"
“Because without you, sports would be fair. Without you, women's sports would be for, well, women,” concludes the narrator.
Anheuser-Busch retreated into silence as the backlash — from celebrities, bar owners and beer drinkers — gained steam over Bud Light featuring Mulvaney's face on a beer can, to celebrate his “365 Days of Girlhood.”
Anheuser-Busch’s CEO Brendan Whitworth’s non-apology that didn’t directly address the issue only incensed them more.
In a recent interview, DeSantis denounced Bud Light.
“Why would you want to drink Bud Light?” I mean like honestly, that’s like them rubbing our faces in it, and it’s like these companies that do this, if they never have any response, they are just going to keep doing it.”
Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg.
She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.
Is Florida taking in any Canadian refugees at the time being? Asking for a friend.
