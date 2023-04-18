DeSantis video

DeSantis video

'Look at us, we’re woke,' boasted Bud Light when a video emerged of transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney promoting the watery brew.

‘Look at the nice horse,’ begged Bud Light when it released a video featuring a famous Clydesdale hoping to stop a boycott backlash that caused Anheuser-Busch’s market value to drop $6 billion.

DeSantis vs. Bud Light

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

fpenner
fpenner

Is Florida taking in any Canadian refugees at the time being? Asking for a friend.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.