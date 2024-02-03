SLOBODIAN: Don’t back down, Premier Smith

Stand strong, Premier Danielle Smith. Don’t change course, don’t back down.Be the desperately needed protector of vulnerable children in a world that’s gotten so twisted it takes tremendous courage to do that. The silent majority agrees with Smith’s recently proposed Alberta government policies regarding parental rights, how schools deal with sex education, banning cross-sex hormones and transgender surgeries for youth, and protecting females in sports.That’s the problem. The majority is silent. It has been far too long. That includes politicians, medical professionals and educators who buried morals, conscience, and duty because they legitimately fear attacks by radicals who put dangerous ideology over children’s’ well-being. These vultures have an insatiable hunger to usurp parental rights and seize control of children who aren’t theirs.They’ve been free to do so.What’s everybody going to do now that Smith has taken them on?Silently applaud Smith’s initiatives? Wait to see how the wind blows when the legislation is introduced this fall before they find the backbone to openly support her — and the parents and children they’ve neglected to represent? Or man up and speak up now?So, here we are. Children’s minds have been manipulated leaving them so confused they don’t know if they’re boys or girls or both or neither. But they’re deviously told they must keep it a secret from mom and dad.No matter how anyone tries spin that as supportive compassion — it takes a special kind of cruelty to confuse and sexualize a kid with new names and pronouns. And teach them to distrust their parents.No more of that, said Smith. Parents must regain control. Parental consent will be required if a child under 16 wants to change his or her name or pronouns at school. Parents have a right to know what lessons their children are taught regarding “gender identity, sexual orientation or human sexuality” in K through 12. Wacky teachers obsessed with sex would no longer have free reign to pollute young minds with graphic lessons because the Ministry of Education would have to pre-approve materials as age appropriate.Smith said surgeries intended to change a child into the opposite sex would be banned for minors 17 and under. Children aged 15 and under won’t be permitted to begin castrating hormones with harmful side effects to block puberty.Those are decisions for adults to make, she said.“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” said the premier.Predictably, the transgender warriors hollered that transgender youth would be put at risk because studies show they have high suicide rates and mental health issues.One never hears them crying for youth who regret transgender surgeries — mastectomies and castration leaving them sterilized and scarred.They’re cast aside by the militant movement, left to flounder in isolation, emotional despair, and physical agony because they don’t usefully support the narrative anymore.That cruelty is unfathomable. Where’s the compassion for them?Where are the studies on the damage to a child’s mental health by teachers and Drag Queen guests pushing confusing ideology on them in the classroom?Smith denounced discrimination against the transgender community. She spoke with compassion to all transgenders.“As premier of this province, I want every Albertan that identifies as transgender to know I care deeply about you,and I accept you as you are as long as I lead this province. That will ensure you are supported, and your rights are protected.”She promised additional supports for transgender adults to secure needed health care counseling; support for youth identifying as transgender; the enforcement of child protection laws if a parent who rejects a transgender child becomes abusive; and appropriate counseling services to support parents and youth identifying as transgender.Support for neglected detransitioning youth and adults must also be a priority. Don’t abandon or forget them.Smith’s proposals would protect young children from abusive parents who think it’s OK to mess with their children’s genders.Finally, a leader is standing up for women in sports. Smith wants to devise a plan so women and girls don’t have to compete against transgender female athletes and to allow transgender youth to compete in sports in co-ed leagues.Females in many sports have been badly injured competing against males identifying as women. We never hear the radicals worrying about mothers, sisters, and daughters getting injured by biologically stronger (cheating) athletes.But Smith is called the heartless meanie for trying to get a grip on all the insanity.Her critics — an incestuous crowd that’s small but loud — are really, very angry. They can’t stand losing control. But they are. So really, their venom is just spittle dripping down their chins. Of course, the race was on — not to weigh the merits of the proposals for the sake of the children — but to discredit Smith personally and politically.Predictably, Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notleycondemned Smith’s policies affecting transgender youth “cynical and cruel.” Yawn.As did a lineup of critics who tripped over one another to accuse her of politicizing the welfare of children.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gets the gold star for that One.It’s all former president Donald Trump’s fault, he indirectly suggested trying to cash in on anti-Trump sentiment as the federal election looms. How so? Trudeau slammed Smith and said what he called “anti-LGBT policies” were announced after she met with Tucker Carlson, who happens to support many Trump policies. And who also enthusiastically is no Trudeau fan.“It is telling that the week after welcoming far-right American conservative Tucker Carlson to her province with him on stage, Danielle Smith has now moved forward with the most anti-LGBT policies of anywhere in the country,” said Trudeau.That’s embarrassingly desperate.He fabricated the “anti-LGBT” stuff. Did he even listen to Smith’s announcement?It’s Alberta’s premier — not Trudeau or the silly lineup of federal Liberal ministers trotted out to echo similar criticism — who is fighting for children and giving parents hope.As much as her critics like to deceptively spin her stand into something hatefully dangerous, Smith offers the transgender community protection.Smith has the grit — and the heart — to take a stand. Smith had to know the attacks would be fierce and will viciously ramp up because the radicals are terrified of what she can accomplish.Her commitment and courage are to be cheered — not condemned by idiots