Edmonton law courts

Edmonton law courts

 Courtesy CBC

Despite being sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to murder her three children by setting the family home ablaze, a former Edmonton soldier isn’t behind bars.

The 45-year-old who appealed the sentence handed down in June is under house arrest, free to go out a few hours on Sundays. No court date has been set for the appeal.

Evidence letter

Evidence letter
Evidence letter

Evidence letter

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.