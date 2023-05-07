Controlled burn gets out of control

 Banff National Park Facebook

A prescribed burn highlighted on the agenda of a women’s firefighting conference, held to promote “diversity and inclusion” in a male-dominated field, didn’t go well.

Accidentally setting Banff National Park ablaze wasn’t part of the plan.

Jane Park

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(4) comments

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Yeah, there's a wingnut move if I ever heard one. That is a serious pile of stupid for ANY gender.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

Parks Canada at it again. There was another year my family was returning from B.C. and Jasper National Park had a major fire due to a controlled burn that never should have happened. Parks Canada said they made changes that if local conditions were too dangerous controlled burns were not to be done. So much for those changes! The idiot in charge decided that with over 110 wildfires burning in a tinder dry province that doing a controlled burn that was planned was okay. She just set female firefighters and so called equity and inclusion back massively. They want women to be included, yet they lack the situational awareness that this controlled burn was a very bad idea.

Report Add Reply
colbysquires74
colbysquires74

My God. Pure comedy

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Poor judgment on several levels

Report Add Reply

