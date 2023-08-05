Trudeau Eyre

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau withg Lt. General Wayne Eyre.

 Office of the Prime Minister Adam Scotti

While Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members were being bullied and punished — some sadistically — for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, Gen. Wayne Eyre, chief of the defence staff, piled on.

Eyre said refusals by serving members to follow orders “raises questions about your suitability to serve in uniform.” He essentially disparaged the integrity of members who served well and loyally, some for decades, while warning them to take the jab or face release.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

guest50
guest50

I could be wrong, but I thought that the military approached at least a few senior officers who believed the mandatory vaccination order was illegal/unconstitutional and said they would not execute such an order.

If this is indeed the case, Gen. Eyre could be in for a very rough ride indeed.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Just the sight of that vile psychotic Paul Bernardo clone Trudeau is sickening

Death can’t come soon enough for the psychopathic criminal

Mila
Mila

MGERC’s decision is the right decision. Our common law works in tandem with common sense, which these days appears to be a superhero power. I predict that Eyre will not “embrace the committee’s recommendations and bring back skilled, experienced troops he gave the boot to”. After all, as you say, “the Liberal government wouldn’t like that”. And is he not in his position precisely because he will toe the Liberal line?

stefansun
stefansun

Good on you Linda, these soldiers suffered a gross loss of trust in the CofC which finally rests with the CDS. Good soldiers one and all, serving their country which was suppose to protect them with the NDA, QR&Os and the Charter. All Gen Staff are political of course but why would you set out an order that you know contradicts the Charter and results in a breach of trust with men and women in uniform. What a stain on his career. His political masters will throw him under the bus.

Linda Slobodian Staff
Linda Slobodian

The 'bus' toss does seem to be a popular reward for the blindly obedient

gporter
gporter

Don't get me wrong, I'm happy to see this and other cases like this going to court, even better if they win. But the problem I have is that when they do win, its the tax payer who foots the bill. Not only do we have our rights violated, but then we pay the Government court costs for violating them. There needs to be something in place that holds officials accountable for breaking the law.

Linda Slobodian Staff
Linda Slobodian

Agreed. But we still have a vote to hold them accountable.

