"Look over there, a squirrel!”
Did the federal government hope cute images of squirrels, owls and bears on the redesigned Canadian passport would divert attention from something more serious at play?
Like actress Sarah Jessica Parker once said: “A squirrel is just a rat with a cuter outfit.”
Canadians fed up with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government hacking away at our identity and history smell a rat. And it reeks.
“Today we’re excited to unveil the new design of the Canadian passport!” tweeted Passport Canada.
“It has been redesigned with state-of the-art security features and new artwork that celebrates four seasons.”
Terry Fox. Gone. Nellie McClung, The Last Spike, Centre Block, the Stanley Cup, and Vimy Ridge — iconic people and images of our past that we treasure — all gone.
All replaced with wildlife, landscapes and images of Canada’s four seasons just in case us dummies forget we have four seasons while looking at our passports waiting in long lines at Customs.
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said the government consulted with several government groups on the new design. They determined a need to reflect natural environments and diversity “rather than historical artifacts or symbols that we're still very proud of.”
This baffling logic begs the question — who erases things they’re really, very proud of?
Did anyone ask you, oh proud Canadian, about this? Who exactly were these groups consulted beyond apologists for Canada and climate change fanatics?
People who don’t know history and think Vimy Ridge is a coffee shop around the corner that — for shame! — doesn’t sell lattes?
The Canadian National Vimy Ridge Memorial in France honours Canadian veterans who endured unimaginable horrors serving during the First World War.
They fought for the freedoms these ungrateful government buffoons have — the freedoms passports afford and the freedom to make stupid, callous decisions that dismiss their sacrifice.
There’s a new image of a guy jumping into a lake? What lake is it? Qinghai Lake in Western China? Communist China whitewashes history — just like the minds behind this new passport did.
“The design of this passport started 10 years ago and this is really about ensuring the security of the document,” said Families, Children and Social Development Minister Karina Gould with Fraser at a press conference at Ottawa International Airport Wednesday.
Ten long years to design a new passport? Only the Liberals would so foolishly brag about that.
If that’s the Liberal work standard, no wonder Canada is suffering in numerous areas — poor economic growth, inflation, and unaffordable housing.
No wonder Canadian veterans wait years for the disability benefits they earned.
And then, to add insult, a memorial honouring veterans is wiped off the passport.
Of course the Royal Canadian Legion was upset.
Enter the “Look over there — a squirrel!” tactic.
Fraser echoed her claim and said the redesign will “help ensure Canadian passports remain one of the most secure, reliable and universally accepted travel documents anywhere in the world.”
New security features include a polycarbonate data page, technology used on driver’s licenses, personal information will be laser engraved, and a viable passport chip and antenna will confirm validity and keep information secure.
“If you maintain elements that may have existed in the previous design, it becomes easier to counterfeit the Canadian passport, which is something we want to protect against,” said Fraser.
So, all that fancy technology at the Liberals disposal allegedly couldn’t figure out how to secure images Canadians revere? It couldn’t find a way to keep honouring fellow Canadians who did great things for and our country. Sure.
Fraser slipped when he said the government types consulted wanted to “celebrate diversity and inclusion.”
There you go. Woke in, veterans, Fox, Quebec, and McClung out.
No question this is an assault on our history.
Perhaps the most grating comments questioning our intelligence and capacity to understand what this is all about came from Gould.
“I mean, if you look at polar bears, and people jumping into a lake, and birds in the winter, I mean, I think it really captures the spirit of who we are as Canadians,” said Gould.
Pause for a patronizing pat on the head. So insulting. So out of touch with the Canadian spirit the Liberals crush every chance they get.
Bottom line — we don’t want to take a dip in Qinghai Lake.
(2) comments
Well Linda this is the first time I have ever disagreed with you... changes to the Canadian Passport... sorry I just do not care... I'm a westerner not a Canadian and its long past time we had our own passport. A passport for Western Canadians Only!
Still love you babe!
Back at ya! Just curious, what images would you want on it?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.