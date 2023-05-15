Loyola leading communist parade in Edmonton

Be very afraid of the wolves in sheep’s clothing knocking on your doors looking for votes.

They have smiles on their faces. Grand promises of ‘A Better Future’ and a cradle-to-grave Utopia drip from their lips. 

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

So glad I will be retiring overseas. Canada has become hopelessly infected and polluted with left wing socialism/communism and woke extremism that will eventually completely destroy what values, morals, energy self sufficiency and economic success we now have. Canada is on a rapid downward spiral to decay, ruin and social upheaval. I will get out before the SHTF.

guest688
guest688

Hey Rusty feel your pain... but love for you to reconsider we need your strength and wisdom to help build the country conservatives want. That said all the best!

Raz
Raz

I wish some thug group would go and ruin the commie parades. Give them a taste of what they're asking for!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Nailed it linda, as the saying goes “ you can vote your way into Socialism/Communism, but inevitably you will need to fight your way out

Of it. Notley has fooled many with her smile, she wants us to believe she is different from the radical communists in her party, but she is silent, just as she does when it comes to her radical Poile y, she is silent, and the MSM let’s her get away with it. “the UCP is rightwing extremist” they yell, MSM chimes in “hey look, this UCP candidate once marched in a pro life March, extremist” but the MSM never points out the real extremists, the true radicals and terrorists, and they infest the NDP and Liberal party. Notley is the head of the Communist snake in Alberta.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]Well said and the truth!

Iclaudiass
Iclaudiass

Did you get paid by the line for this one? or this supposed to be a poem?

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

Hey IclaudiASS ... well you have been a busy little communist... full of hate and anger... so when you get up in the mornings do you take one or two miserable pills or are you just naturally a miserable huMAN... I read through several of your post and don't get me wrong but IF I cared... and I do not... I would suggest seeking professional help... your heart is twisted... Perhaps Jorden Peterson could fit you in and help you through your hell... NO I take that back he doesn't take hopeless cases any more... I guess your hooped... BUT Please continue paying your monthly WS dues.. love to take our money back!!

And in the event you have not heard Saskatchewan will be collecting Corporate income taxes next year... so your access to our money is going to vanish! When Saskatchewan sends money to Ottawa there will be strings attach...

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

👍

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

🤡

Zak007
Zak007

When they tell you who they are, believe them. Communism brought misery to every country which tried to experiment with it. But according to NDP and Nutley this will never happened in Canada. Alberta Communism with Nutley face on it. Run away from it, fast. 2015-2019 was a proof. No more, no way.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I sense a 'haughtiness' from quite a few folks who vote ndp not because they support their policies per se but because they feel they can keep folks leaning 'right' in their hypocritical self righteousness from implementing their policies. It's like they identify the UCP with their brainwashed warped view of many folks who identify as 'conservative'. The msm liberano/ndp cabal did a good job on them.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Great article, thank you LS. We are in a battle against communism, and we are losing ground every day while these parasites have infiltrated all of our public institutions.

free the west
free the west

Nobody knocks on my door. Would be civil if they did. Would only say that socialism leads to misery. Kind of self explanatory.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

A very evocative column. If NDP supporters were intelligent enough to read, I’d recommend that they start with this article. Well done.

Iclaudiass
Iclaudiass

Read it. Got nothing out of it except that your username probably applies to the author as well.

