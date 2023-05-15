Be very afraid of the wolves in sheep’s clothing knocking on your doors looking for votes.
They have smiles on their faces. Grand promises of ‘A Better Future’ and a cradle-to-grave Utopia drip from their lips.
But their hearts harbour passion for revolution. They cry to defund the police who defend and protect you.
Visions of a hammer and sickle, five-pointed red stars, or other communist symbols dance in their heads.
Some candidates running in the May 29 provincial election have said so themselves on their social media posts.
They’ve exposed their beliefs by marching in a communist parade, or singing tributes to genocidal dictators, or attending rallies.
Some of those posts and views are so shocking, they deleted them when widespread attention was brought to their sinister beliefs that expand way beyond wanting to fix healthcare.
Who are these candidates?
Well, none are within the ranks of the UCP.
Now who’s left?
NDP candidates who don’t seem to like Alberta the way it is.
Fine. Go away then. Whether born in Canada or transplanted from somewhere else — get out. Your lack of gratitude to an Alberta that’s been good to you and afforded you massive opportunity is appalling.
Move to a country crushed by the communism and dictators you glowingly revere.
Bellow out the Soviet anthem in Moscow’s Red Square. After that, go stand in a bread line hoping there’s a stale loaf left for you.
Bow before monuments of Joseph Stalin, Karl Marx, Hugo Chavez, Che Guevara, Mao Zedong, Pol Pot, Omar Hassan, Amad El-Bashir, Jean Kambanda, or whatever mass murdering, ruthless ruler you idolize.
Beat your chests and holler ‘Viva le Revolucian,’ fancying yourselves to be some kind of warriors.
Promote this trash somewhere else. Not in Alberta. Not in Canada.
You’ve got more than 50 countries ruled by dictators and numerous communist countries to choose from.
You do not deserve the honour of serving in the Alberta Legislature.
And Albertans sure don’t deserve you.
So, who are we talking about?
Calgary-North East NDP candidate Gurinder Brar.
Edmonton-Ellerslie NDP Rod Loyola.
Calgary-Acadia NDP candidate Diana Batten retweeted a post commemorating US hacker Aaron Swartz who praised communism.
Of course, these fraidy-cat ‘warriors’ have all scrubbed their social media clean of the evidence. Their cowardice is to be mocked.
There’s also a list of NDP candidates who have called for defunding the police.
Doesn’t NDP Leader Rachel Notley screen these candidates?
Well, it would be tad hypocritical for she who once wore a Che Guevara watch to call them out.
The murderous, homosexual-hating thug who served in the late genocidal Cuban dictator Fidel Castro’s guerrilla army said the act of killing made his “nostrils dilate while savouring the acrid odour of gunpowder and blood.”
UCP’s Jason Nixon, Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre, absolutely nailed it in a recent statement.
“It’s unsurprising to see that so many NDP candidates openly support communist dictators and call for violent revolution,” wrote Nixon.
“Many people across Alberta escaped communism and cherish the freedoms we have in this province.”
A vote for these candidates is a vote dishonouring the sacrifices you, your parents, or your grandparents made to immigrate to Alberta — fleeing the poverty, oppression, violence, and pathetic lives they were sentenced to wherever they came from.
These radical candidates have a lot of nerve knocking on doors, making promises to Albertans who fled oppressive countries.
Blood. Sweat. Tears. Sacrifice. Immigrants helped build Alberta.
If these ideological wolves in sheep’s clothing gain power, why would we doubt they’d huff and puff and blow democracy and capitalism down?
Over and over and over, no matter where or when in history, one truth prevails.
It’s only the communist elites who are ‘special’ and live a good life while those they rule search for toilet paper and fear a knock on the door because they looked at someone the wrong way, or belong to the wrong tribe or family.
Communism slowly seeps in and spreads like cancer.
Dictators ruthlessly crush freedom and lives with lightning-fast speed.
You think it can’t happen here?
No one thought it could happen in Iran.
And Iran is only one example of so many.
Before the bloody 1979 revolution when Ayatollah Khomeini overthrew King Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, women wore skirts, western clothes, and were equal to men. The hijab was banned.
In a heartbeat everything changed. Women were flogged for wearing lipstick.
And still today, women must cover head-to-toe. They’re beaten and thrown in jail, some have died, for the ‘crime’ of not covering their heads.
Pick a country, any country whose leaders these radical NDP candidates praise and utter ruin and despair is what you’ll find.
If this sounds like an angry column, it is.
My views of communism and dictatorships don’t only come from books and movies. I’ve worked on assignment in many, many of these countries.
The haunting poverty, the oppression, the fear, the violence, the death, the stench of death, the mass graves, the broken spirits, the hopelessness that blankets them never leaves one’s memory.
So, these contemptible candidates can take their love of communism and thug leaders — and shove it.
So glad I will be retiring overseas. Canada has become hopelessly infected and polluted with left wing socialism/communism and woke extremism that will eventually completely destroy what values, morals, energy self sufficiency and economic success we now have. Canada is on a rapid downward spiral to decay, ruin and social upheaval. I will get out before the SHTF.
Hey Rusty feel your pain... but love for you to reconsider we need your strength and wisdom to help build the country conservatives want. That said all the best!
I wish some thug group would go and ruin the commie parades. Give them a taste of what they're asking for!
Nailed it linda, as the saying goes “ you can vote your way into Socialism/Communism, but inevitably you will need to fight your way out
Of it. Notley has fooled many with her smile, she wants us to believe she is different from the radical communists in her party, but she is silent, just as she does when it comes to her radical Poile y, she is silent, and the MSM let’s her get away with it. “the UCP is rightwing extremist” they yell, MSM chimes in “hey look, this UCP candidate once marched in a pro life March, extremist” but the MSM never points out the real extremists, the true radicals and terrorists, and they infest the NDP and Liberal party. Notley is the head of the Communist snake in Alberta.
[thumbup]Well said and the truth!
Did you get paid by the line for this one? or this supposed to be a poem?
Hey IclaudiASS ... well you have been a busy little communist... full of hate and anger... so when you get up in the mornings do you take one or two miserable pills or are you just naturally a miserable huMAN... I read through several of your post and don't get me wrong but IF I cared... and I do not... I would suggest seeking professional help... your heart is twisted... Perhaps Jorden Peterson could fit you in and help you through your hell... NO I take that back he doesn't take hopeless cases any more... I guess your hooped... BUT Please continue paying your monthly WS dues.. love to take our money back!!
And in the event you have not heard Saskatchewan will be collecting Corporate income taxes next year... so your access to our money is going to vanish! When Saskatchewan sends money to Ottawa there will be strings attach...
[thumbup]
👍
🤡
When they tell you who they are, believe them. Communism brought misery to every country which tried to experiment with it. But according to NDP and Nutley this will never happened in Canada. Alberta Communism with Nutley face on it. Run away from it, fast. 2015-2019 was a proof. No more, no way.
I sense a 'haughtiness' from quite a few folks who vote ndp not because they support their policies per se but because they feel they can keep folks leaning 'right' in their hypocritical self righteousness from implementing their policies. It's like they identify the UCP with their brainwashed warped view of many folks who identify as 'conservative'. The msm liberano/ndp cabal did a good job on them.
Great article, thank you LS. We are in a battle against communism, and we are losing ground every day while these parasites have infiltrated all of our public institutions.
Nobody knocks on my door. Would be civil if they did. Would only say that socialism leads to misery. Kind of self explanatory.
A very evocative column. If NDP supporters were intelligent enough to read, I’d recommend that they start with this article. Well done.
Read it. Got nothing out of it except that your username probably applies to the author as well.
