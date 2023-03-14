Eric Bouchard

Eric Bouchard

A political newbie will represent the UCP in Calgary-Lougheed — former premier Jason Kenney’s riding — in the May 29 provincial election.

Eric Bouchard, who built a million-dollar restaurant business that suffered its last nail in the coffin under crushing COVID-19 lockdowns, secured a 53% victory on the third ballot in Monday’s five-way nomination contest.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Congratulations, represent the people who elected you, and never become a regular politician.

