In the picture, Smith stands with a man who is wearing a shirt that says "Thank a straight person today for your existence."

A bit of a brouhaha is bubbling over a photo Premier Danielle Smith took with a man wearing a T-shirt supporting Straight Pride.

It’s a manufactured controversy by those ever on the prowl to pin something, anything nasty, on Smith. 

(11) comments

guest790
guest790

That T-Shirts saying is true. Can not dispute it. Do not apologize.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Is there not a single journalist or reporter left that wants to get to the truth? Why hasn’t a single journalist or reporter did what their job used to be, and investigated who this guy is? He was also taking pictures with Pierre Poillievre, in the same shirt. I’m smelling a rat and not a single journalist has bothered to find out, instead it’s much easier to be part of “the Mob” and attack politicians who regularly take pictures with anyone and everyone. Does no one find it a lot least a little bit suspicious? Is no one in the media, and especially the WS interested in who this guy is and what he really represents?

Raz
Raz

The leftwing mob really needs to be ostracized from society. They are useless to humanity!

dieraci13
dieraci13

Haven't you figured it out yet Linda? The only groups you are allowed to discriminate against are straight white Christians. No way DS would risk offending her overlords by standing up for the rights of regular people, only degenerates and refugees get paid the lip service of rights in Alberta

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

just plain weak leaders...oh well go live your life and forget about these people.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

She apologized, so what? She probably did so to shut up the exact mob you people are worried about. Whats the option? She doesn’t apologize and the Mob and their cohorts in the MSM keep this going all summer long, now they have nothing. People Alberta has a lot more to worry about than apologizing to a mob of radicals that represent a small portion of Albertans but get the lions share of media attention, she shut them up, otherwise they would have had this front page news until their next outrage came. Instead, what has happened? Well the mob has turned into conservative supporters, attacking the very(and only I might add) leader and party that can help us right this ship. IF an apology shuts up the NDP and their Union buds, stalls the MSM attacks, then so be it, Danielle has bigger fish to fry dealing the dictator in Ottawa. Linda you should know better than to fall for this.

guest1019
guest1019

The heterophobes are the ones who should start apologizing. They hate heterosexuals!

northrungrader
northrungrader

When will she now apologize to the 97% of Alberta citizens who approve of that tee shirt? If I had more money I would go buy 2 for my wife and I.

Chris49
Chris49

Well said. You can’t keep apologizing or it takes away from all your important work.

oulananj
oulananj

When will she stop apologizing to the left wing mod!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The worst thing any of us can do is apologize to the mentally insane and hateful woketard left

Never apologize for anything because even if you do the apology always backfires

