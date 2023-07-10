Jesus had two dads and is surrounded by rainbow-coloured light.
So says the Sparkle Creed.
Never heard of it?
Well, then you aren’t attending a progressive church that celebrates the chemical hormonal altering and castration of children, claims there are endless genders, and distorts the Bible’s teachings.
The Sparkle Creed, presented as a message of love, is a thinly disguised assault on the Catholic faith, God’s word, and Jesus Christ Himself.
It’s a mocking version of the Apostle’s Creed. When recited by ‘religious’ leaders in ‘churches’ it gives a middle finger to Christian believers.
The Apostle’s Creed pledges belief in the God almighty and “His only Son” Jesus Christ who was born of the Virgin Mary, was crucified, died, and rose again.
This Sparkle chant claims God is non-binary with plural pronouns, Jesus who wore a “fabulous tunic” has two dads, and the light that shines from Him is not an illuminating white but, you guessed it, rainbow coloured.
"Let us confess our faith today in the words of the Sparkle Creed" pic.twitter.com/CXeQQZvhbC— Woke Preacher Clips (@WokePreacherTV) June 27, 2023
Nope, the Bible doesn’t say anything like that. But, oh well, improvise, make it up as you go along, to suit the agenda.
Militant members of the LGBTQ123XYZ+ community cry about suffering alleged intolerance. They demand ultimate respect.
Yet they so readily mimic and twist something sacred to so many. And by crying victimhood, they’ve manipulated a timid society into thinking their assaults are untouchable.
Taunting the cherished beliefs of others is sport for them. In this case, it’s Christianity. But any faith or beliefs not aligned with their ideology is fair game to be crushed.
Dare to disagree with their dark agendas, and you, not them, are the haters. Or so, these clever hypocrites pitifully wail.
These militants march out of the pews into classrooms where they want complete control over children and the right to hide what they’re polluting young minds with from parents.
Sexualized lessons starting in kindergarten. Books with graphic images. Transgender ideology. All that’s Pride before spelling or math. But don’t tell mom or dad.
Be it the Sparkle Creed in so-called churches or classroom grooming lessons, there’s a thread — a demonstration of contempt and no respect for values others who could not care less about what gender these militants identify with.
But people are standing up to the bullying. Finally.
New Brunswick’s Faytene Grasseschi, a mother who has her own balanced and informative TV interview program (worth watching) Faytene, has launched a petition supporting Premier Blaine Higgs fight for parental rights.
Higgs is under attack for amending Policy 713, a directive that allowed educators to hide things from parents — like when an adolescent child wants to change gender.
The amended version requires teachers to obtain parental consent before they use the preferred pronouns and names of transgender and nonbinary students under the age of 16.
Two cabinet ministers resigned over the change protecting parental rights. Yeah, well, goodbye and good riddance. No big loss to parents or their children.
Predictably, opponents to Higgs are thumping their chests and have launched a membership vote to challenge his leadership.
But Grasseschi, who founded the non-profit group My Canada before moving to New Brunswick, launched a grassroots movement of parents to rally to the premier’s defence.
“If his political career falls over this, it will send a message to elected officials nationwide that standing with parents is political suicide,” she wrote.
“That can't happen. So, we just launched this: www.dontdeleteparents.ca.”
The site has a petition in support of Higgs anyone across Canada can sign. It also includes information about other avenues for advocacy.
Higgs will only survive if people wake up and step up to protect children from the highly sexualized, dangerous slop educators are force-feeding kids…in secret.
Why does he seemingly stand alone in the political arena?
Are other premiers, politicians, educators who haven’t lost their minds, and law officials who agree with him on standby to see if he survives this one? Cowards.
Meanwhile, the militant arm of the LGBTQ123XYZ+ movement stands in solidarity.
A recently released video of Anna Helgen, co-pastor at Edina Community Lutheran church in Minnesota, reciting the Sparkle Creed on June 25, sparked outrage.
Critics fired back calling it heresy, idolatry, and insanity.
Progressive churches, and surely there are many reciting the Sparkle chant written in 2021 by a Kentucky United Church pastor, don’t care.
They’ll continue to piggyback off things such as the Apostle’s Creed in what is an attack on basic Christian faith.
Fine, let them do whatever they want in these ‘churches.’
God can handle it.
But little ones can’t.
Sign the petition.
The Sparkle chant also declares “love is love is love” — whatever that means.
About that ‘fabulous tunic.’
That would be the blood-soaked one the Bible tells us that Roman soldiers gambled for after Jesus died an agonizing death after being crucified on the cross — out of pure love for everyone.
The Apostle’s Creed respects that. The Sparkle Creed? Not so much.
(3) comments
Unicorns, rainbows and sparkle farts 🤦🏼♀️😆. How insanely absurd!! Lol
Thank you for reporting on this latest incarnation of the left's mockery and belittlement of the Catholic church. The left hates with vitriol the Catholic church, its traditions and its institutions. It is the only surviving Western religion that has provided any opposition to the left. The Anglican church, the Lutheran church and the United Church have all fallen and submitted to the left. But the Catholic church is hanging-on by a thread and is under attack. Sex allegations, whether true or false, un-marked graves, whether true or false, etc., all are aimed to attack the Catholic church. And when attack does not work, the left resorts to belittlement and mockery. May the left fail.
I’m short order the congregation will be drinking purple “koolaid” and this Jim Jones in drag will be exploring them to drink up.
