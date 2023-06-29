Soldiers carry coffin

Canadian troops carry the remains of Master Corporal Byron Greff to a waiting aircraft in Kabul, Afghanistan in 2011. Greff was killed when a Taliban vehicle packed with explosives rammed into the armoured vehicle Greff was in. Writer Linda Slobodian suggests a vicious irony: The men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces are ready to die for their country but all the Liberal government wanted was 100% armed forces vaccination — those who weren't ready to allow the government to make use of their bodies for propaganda purposes paid a high price in victimization.

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) ‘superiors’ and their lackeys aren’t worthy of polishing the boots of the vaccine-opposed military personnel they ganged up on, tormented, threatened, and literally tortured.

Catherine Christensen, with Edmonton’s Valour Legal Action Centre, said the 329 plaintiffs she’s representing in a lawsuit over the military’s mandatory COVID vaccine policy, are victims of “malicious and unlawful” acts.

