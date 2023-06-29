Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) ‘superiors’ and their lackeys aren’t worthy of polishing the boots of the vaccine-opposed military personnel they ganged up on, tormented, threatened, and literally tortured.
Catherine Christensen, with Edmonton’s Valour Legal Action Centre, said the 329 plaintiffs she’s representing in a lawsuit over the military’s mandatory COVID vaccine policy, are victims of “malicious and unlawful” acts.
It’s worse than that.
Summaries of the plaintiffs’ stories in the statement of claim filed in federal court indicate members from all military branches were targeted by sometimes sadistic, uniformed thugs, devoid of honour.
Defendants in the lawsuit include Chief of the Defence Staff Wayne Eyre, Minister of Defence Anita Anand, Vice Defence Staff Chief Lt.-Gen. Frances Allen, Surgeon General Maj.-Gen. J.G.M. Bilodeau and Judge Advocate General Rear Adm. Geneviève Bernatchez.
The action is demanding $1 million in damages for each plaintiff — and an acknowledgement the CAF violated their Canadian Charter rights.
In the quest to achieve CAF 100% vaccination status, Charter rights weren’t important. Here are a few of their stories:
• Sgt. Francesco Gabriele Qualizza, an analyst at the Canadian Joint Operations Command Joint Targeting and Effects, applied for exemption and submitted documentation outlining the potential risks of the vaccines. His partner was vaccine injured. It was dismissed as “nonsense.” He was told the Charter is “irrelevant.”
Christensen said she has a smoking gun — “communications” proving Eyre took direction from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Sadly, the powerful ones who made life hell for an estimated 3,000-4,000 military members who didn’t want to get vaccinated for religious or health reasons had a lot of help from bullies in the trenches. The lawsuit described “toxic and hostile” work environments.
Among the allegations:
• Infanteer Cpl. Joshua Martin McCulloch says he was forced to stay in an unheated tent in November 2021 with other unvaccinated members. They were told they could have heat if they took the jab.
• Cpl. Frederic Villeneuve-Normand describes being physically and psychologically punished by his CO, Maj. Genevieve Hardy and his Regimental Sergeant Maj. Francois Savard-Damphouse by being forced to stand outside in severe winter conditions without shelter or adequate care for three consecutive months in the winter of 2021-2022. His peers were encouraged to ridicule him from inside the building. And the pathetic losers did. He lost a tremendous amount of weight and still has physical and mental health issues.
One of the plaintiffs, who spoke to the Western Standard on the condition of anonymity, said those who opposed getting vaccinated were victims of “friendly fire” — where your own are hit in the fog of war.
But this was the insane fog of COVID-19 — a war between rights and tyranny. The relentless assaults were deliberate. Destroy careers. Humiliate. Ostracize. Deny medical treatment. Take away paycheques, pensions and in some cases boot them out of their homes!
• Infanteer Cpl. Kyle Corriveau describes being kicked out of his base apartment with one day’s notice. The same day, his pay was stopped. Corriveau was also denied medical care for a serious head injury because he was unvaccinated.
• M.Cpl. Dusty Lewis Kennedy was a firefighter posted at CFB Comox. His release was fast-tracked, he says, leaving his family homeless since no accommodations could be found in the short time. He was denied an extension to stay in the base private married quarters while he relocated his family despite the usual policy of allowing six months for a move.
Years of service and expertise didn’t matter.
• M.Cpl. Dallas Alexander Flamand was a sniper posted at Special Operations Unit JTF2 at Dwyer Hill until 2021. He holds the record for firing the longest sniper shot in history on deployment in Iraq. He was denied religious and medical accommodation. He was also denied medical treatment for several service injuries. He couldn’t retrieve personal belongings from his locker. Fellow soldiers whom he stood with shoulder-to-shoulder on the battlefield, were ordered not to speak with him.
Vaccine injuries, mental health and addictions issues were mocked, or ignored — with deadly consequences for one 16-year combat veteran.
• The Estate of Edmonton’s Sgt. Jonathan Emmerson is listed as one of the plaintiffs.
He received two COVID-19 injections in 2021 and suffered adverse reactions, including blood clots in his leg. He had known addictions, but was released without supports in place. Sick. Abandoned. Alone. Impoverished.
This solider was found dead and frozen in his bed in 2023 in a house with no heat or utilities. The coroner hasn’t released the cause of his death.
No help was available for this poor soul, but personnel who objected to vaccines were sent for mental health assessments.
• Cpl. David Garcia Vargas, a signal operator, experienced an adverse event of cardiac symptoms after his first dose and was threatened with release for disobeying a lawful order when he refused a booster shot.
The right to medical privacy was violated with easy access to personal medical records. For example, vaccination status was saved on an Excel spreadsheet on a common drive which was not secure for protected information.
In one case, names of the unvaccinated were written on a whiteboard. That led to “maltreatment and discrimination from all ranks.”
• The workplace of Lt.-Cmdr. Jill Lyne Duchesneau, who served 21 years, was “openly marked” for others to know she was unvaccinated.
Commanding officers encouraged coercive and threatening measures — even with pregnant members.
• Capt. Marie-Eve Labonte, who suffered “acute mental health crises with suicidal ideation” was pressured to have injections while she was pregnant and on leave.
Plaintiffs said they were threatened with jail or a dishonourable discharge for refusing the jab.
In some cases, fragile mental states were preyed on.
• Pte. Hailey Noelle Schroder was the victim of a heinous sexual assault by an instructor during basic training. This experience along with a knee injury had her headed for a medical release. After harassment by her CoC, she attempted suicide and was placed on medical leave, but was still pulled into meeting rooms twice a week for lectures on her conduct.
One ostracized officer cadet was forced to walk 30 minutes each way for his meals.
• Capt. Austin Karn Faulkner, a pilot with 408 Squadron at CFB Edmonton, received his first and second shots in the back alley of the 17 Wing Medical Inspection Room because he was not allowed inside the military hospital as an unvaccinated person.
• Infanteer Sgt. Brett Nevin Wellicome, was forced to sit in an isolated area for several days all day wearing a mask. He was denied a Christmas meal while his coworkers ate in front of him. He was reprimanded for removing his mask to drink a cup of coffee. Upon his release, he and his family were homeless while seeking housing off the base. They were not granted the usual extension to relocate.
• M.Cpl. Dominic Joseph M. Lavoie didn’t get vaccinated. While on a training course at CFB Trenton, he was forced to wait outside the mess hall to receive his food and then leave.
On one deployment, unvaccinated members had to wear N95 masks outside in 50C+ and were yelled at for lowering them to drink water.
The lawsuit’s Statement of Facts reads: “… CAF shirked its own purpose and rushed an untested product onto its members, mislabeled this experimental gene therapy a ‘vaccine,’ knowingly made false statements of safety and efficacy, and facilitated its mandate with no option to refuse except for mandatory permanent removal from service.”
“The Plaintiffs were given no way to meet the mandate as the directives were written specifically to block any possible means of complying with them.”
The CAF’s stated goal was to show leadership to Canadians by achieving a 100% vaccination rate.
It also states: “A series of internal investigations by the CAF concluded that military commanders violated federal rules and acted without authority when they ordered intelligence teams to collect information on the public as well as use propaganda techniques against Canadians and their own members.”
“The CAF’s unchecked and unbridled reign over its members’ bodily autonomy with the COVID-19 directives is the foundation for all policies and mandates imposed on CAF members’ bodily autonomy today and into the future.”
“Members face loss of career, loss of employment opportunities outside the CAF, loss of income, loss of retirement pension, loss of benefits, travel, and even basic participation in work or public life.”
“COs (commanding officers) acted aggressively to coerce members to accept the biologics through acts that, in some cases, were criminal in nature such as forcing members to spend unnecessary extended periods of time outside in extreme winter conditions with no shelter or protections as well as forcibly confining members to small, cramped spaces with no respite for meals or personal hygiene needs.”
CAF members who opted for early retirement took financial hits. An estimated 3,000-4,000 personnel were lost due to the mandatory mandate — through early retirement or dishonourable discharge.
The courts will decide if these persecuted military members — who served honourably — will get compensation they absolutely deserve.
Hopefully, their sadistic persecutors will also get the ‘justice’ they deserve.
Bottom line? Under honourable leadership committed to putting troops before politics, this travesty never would have happened.
