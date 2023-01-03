Ambassador Bridge blockade

Courtesy Twitter

 By Dave Naylor

Start packing those bouncy castles and barbeques, horns will still be honking in Winnipeg, February 17-21.

World Unity Convoy 2023 is still on.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

gtkeough
gtkeough

Linda, thanks much for the clarification. Wonderful news for us all.

Report Add Reply
Linda Slobodian Staff
Linda Slobodian

It is. And thanks!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.