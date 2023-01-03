Start packing those bouncy castles and barbeques, horns will still be honking in Winnipeg, February 17-21.
World Unity Convoy 2023 is still on.
“The Winnipeg convoy is still proceeding,” participant Ron Clark told the Western Standard.
Confusion stemmed from a recent press release issued by Team Canada Unity’s James Bauder.
He said the Freedom Convoy 2023 reunion was cancelled due to “several security breaches.”
“Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off,” read one media headline.
No, they aren’t. Only plans for a February 17-20 Ottawa reunion were cancelled.
Alas, the joy of a trucker no-go was short-lived for legacy media, politicians, bureaucrats, and justice types who spewed contempt for Canadians expressing their right to peacefully protest an assault against basic rights and free speech under the cloak of COVID-19.
That includes Ottawa residents, although the number of complaints were embellished, upset about horns honking in their streets.
Let’s hope the people of Winnipeg, outside the Ottawa bubble, will show appreciation for truckers we rely on to deliver all goods necessary to survive.
“Let’s make that very clear. The convoy 2.0 is cancelled. But the World Unity Convoy 2023 is still proceeding as planned,” said Clark on Facebook.
“James Bauder’s statement stated that he had a security breach amongst his team on Canada Unity and he is stepping back for security reasons. And so, James Bauder is stepping back. That's it.”
“I hope he can fix these internal issues that are going on and maybe he can join us later on down the road, we don't know.”
However, Bauder told the Western Standard his team will not be Winnipeg-bound.
“No, we won’t. As far as the group goes, the James Bauder Canada Unity Foundation, which is the architect behind the Freedom Convoy, no 10-7.”
Bauder cited “character attacks” and a “disgruntled” member within his group “sabotaging” the Canada Unity website “to take over the Freedom Convoy.”
But members representing about 400 groups will be in Winnipeg or carrying out plans to peacefully assemble at events across Canada. Many won’t be travelling to Winnipeg because they’re still paying off debt accumulated when they went to Ottawa last February — to fight for all Canadians.
In the meantime, expect every World Unity 2023 move to be dissected, mocked, and criticized, and twisted in the same way Freedom Convoy 2022 was.
The problem is some within are giving critics ammo to level accusations about disunity and disorganization.
Egos have got to be parked in neutral. Stop already with the power struggle and bickering about the Unity Convoy being held in the centre of Canada, not in Ottawa. It deflects attention from the convoy well into the planning stages.
Speakers, including doctors, have been lined up, DJs booked, Winnipeg police consulted, and invites extended to everybody including politicians to speak to, and listen to, concerns of Canadians they’re paid to represent.
“Is everybody invited? Yes, every single person on this earth is invited to this movement. The LGBTQ+ they're invited as well. We invite everybody. Unity does not discriminate anyone.”
“Our prime minister, he is welcome to join in this as well. His MP's, all of them, are welcome to join.”
Don’t hold your breath. Neither Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who hid from protesters on Parliament Hill, anyone in his cabal, nor NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, have the courage or desire to face Canadians they crushed with vaccine and lockdown mandates, fines, frozen bank accounts, jail, and the Emergencies (War Measures) Act.
Nothing infuriates them more than united Canadians.
“That is the most dangerous thing for the government is when we come together and stand as one in unity, all walks of life standing, shaking hands and hugging people just like we did in Ottawa.”
“That scared the crap out of the government as they weren't expecting that many people to stand up together.”
So far, the Liberal government has gotten away with what it inflicted on Canadians during COVID-19. It hasn’t been held accountable.
Not much hope is being placed in the report on the inquiry into whether the Trudeau government was justified in invoking the Emergencies (War Measures) Act. Maybe Commissioner Paul Rouleau will surprise with his conclusions expected next month. Maybe not. Canadians can be forgiven for being cynical.
Yes, most of the mandates have been lifted, but the need to press forward is critical.
The damage lingers. The push for vaccines has not ended.
“Many countries around the world right now are banning vaccines for children. We got (Chief Public Health Officer) Theresa Tam on television during Christmas time talking to Mrs. Claus, telling you to get your children vaccinated.”
Life hasn’t improved.
Clark pointed to escalating costs for groceries, gas, water, heating, and climbing mortgage rates.
“They're going to come after your land. They're putting bills in place for that. They've already been talking about coming after your guns. That's what you defend yourself with on your property. You go hunting, you know you get a license to hunt to put food on your table, and they're coming after that.”
“Our government controls everything that we do. They say where we can and can't go … They take their freedom and rights from us. Charter rights, right now doesn't mean nothing.”
The assault on freedoms hasn’t stopped. Instead they press ahead with more clampdowns — Bill-C11, Bill C-18, Bill C-21.
Unity Convoy is the fight for accountability and transparency, a show that Canadians won’t stand for what the Liberal government is dealing us.
Hull-Alymer Liberal MP Greg Fergus said it best, according to a text revealed by Blacklock’s Reporter. Fergus, parliamentary secretary to Trudeau, said cabinet “pissed away our credibility” with the way it mishandled the COVID-19 crisis and the Freedom Convoy.
Since then, no signs of humility or apologies or acknowledgement of their multiple mistakes. What does that tell you?
Honk. Honk
Linda, thanks much for the clarification. Wonderful news for us all.
It is. And thanks!
