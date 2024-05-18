SLOBODIAN WATCH: Pathetic response to a Jewish teen girl being attacked by Muslim student in NB

A 14-year-old New Brunswick Jewish girl was jumped from behind, slammed onto a parking lot pavement, and savagely pummelled by a 16-year-old Muslim female classmate.Premier Blaine Higgs determined the “brutal attack” was an indisputable “example of blatant antisemitism.”Interesting how everyone seems to now be paying more attention to the April 30 attack that left Grade 9 student Shaked Tsurkan black-eyed, bloody and with a possible concussion, after it was exposed by Canadian Jewish News on Wednesday..On Friday, Fredericton police finally arrested the unidentified 16-year-old. She’s been released on conditions. Charges are pending. The investigation was handed over to major crimes.“Investigations of this nature can be complex and take time. They are conducted based on facts and evidence, not on rumors or speculation,” police said in news release Thursday.Rumors and speculation? Certainly, police must cautiously sift through claims made by all parties to get to the truth.The video they have in their mitts offers hard evidence. It’s right there. A crime was committed. What was the holdup?Apparently, it takes a couple of weeks and public pressure for them to analyse a 68-second video showing that a deliberate assault occurred. Assault is a serious criminal offence. Any interactions between the two teens before the commission of this crime cannot minimize or justify that.The video posted on “X” showed that the cowardly attack on Tsurkan — repeated blows to her face and head — wasn’t the only vile behaviour in the sports complex parking lot during lunch hour at Leo Hayes High School (LHHS) in Fredericton..Teen boys merely watched, moved in closer to get a better angle to film it on their phones, chatted, chuckled a little. One girl, who flipped her long hair, was breathlessly excited when she found out who was fighting.No one tried to help.However, the behaviour of an unidentified adult male — one of two who appeared in the video — was particularly repugnant. And suspicious. Major crimes had better be questioning him.“That’s enough. That’s enough,” he said after casually strolling about a bit in the video.And that was after he stood by while the Muslim girl levelled a final torrent of hard punches, stood up, and backed away.What kind of a man does that? Oh, but his behaviour worsened.This loathsome man then towered over the cut up, scratched, badly bruised Jewish girl still all alone on the ground — and tried to get her to admit to being at fault.Perhaps it’s just a coincidence that this devious blame-the-victim tactic is employed by radical Muslim aggressors.“Why you assaulted her?” he asked the battered Tsurkan while pointing to the 16-year-old standing steady on her feet.“You gave her permission to play with me,” said Tsurkan.Will police get to the bottom of what she meant by that?“No, I did not. I did not,” he said..After a few more comments, he motioned to teens — including the Muslim girl — to get into a silver car. They obeyed.He was allegedly the adult male, according to Tsurkan’s interview with Canadian Jewish News, driving the car carrying the Muslim girl and several teen male passengers that not long before “aimed right for them and tried to hit her?”School officials stated on the district website: We can categorically confirm that the adults portrayed in this video are not teachers or staff members of Leo Hayes High School.So, how did everybody end up in the parking lot?Earlier, in the school hallway the principal ordered the two arguing girls to separate.As Tsurkan and her boyfriend headed to a convenience store, they ran into the Muslim girl and other students.“She said, ‘I’ll find you in the washroom. Turn around when I’m talking to you. I will do this and this to you, I will kill you.’ This kind of stuff,” alleged Tsurkan.She alleges her arms were grabbed, she pushed back, and her assailant fell. Her hijab came loose.She said she thought it was over and continued walking.Shortly after the car pulled up.The Muslim classmate — with her head now covered by a pink hoodie — charged from behind..But this assault followed months of hostility from the pro-Palestinian classmate.Tsurkan and her family moved to Fredericton from Israel a few weeks before the Oct. 7 slaughter of 1,200 Israelis by crazed Hamas terrorists.About 250, including Holocaust survivors and children, were taken hostage. About 100 remain in captivity, and at least 30 bodies of murdered hostages remain in the Gaza strip. On Friday Israel Defence Forces announced three bodies were found — including that of Shani Louk, 22. Haunting images of her mangled and twisted body on the back of a pickup truck sent shockwaves throughout the world.But in Canada Jews are mercilessly targeted because Israel is fighting back. B’nai Brith, an advocacy group, is working to help Tsurkan get “justice” for the “unprovoked” assault.It’s just released report on antisemitic incidents reveals that 2023 was the worst recorded year in the history of the audit.Now why is that?It’s because — unlike a 150-members of a Toronto community that walked a Jewish boy to school after he was repeatedly threatened and beaten by an anti-Israel mob — Canadians are letting the mobs run wild.Even when those in authority are horrified and denounce the wicked hatred, they do so tepidly.Higgs is to be commended for meeting with Tsurkan’s parents. He acknowledged she was attacked “for apparently no reason other than she was Jewish.”“I hope that both school and police authorities will continue to get to the bottom of this, and punish all who were involved in this brutal attack,” he wrote in a May 17 post on “X.”He hopes? For crying out loud, he’s the premier. He should be demanding not hoping — and roaring that he’ll be a force to be reckoned with if it doesn’t happen.A child was severely assaulted! She’s not the only one. And there will be more.Hold that raging bully in the pink hoodie up as an example of how antisemitism won’t be tolerated, and antisemites will be harshly punished no matter how old they are.Which brings us to the school that failed everybody with how the assault was initially incompetently and shamefully dealt with.“LHHS takes pride in fostering a multicultural, safe space that is dedicated to supporting all students,” reads a May 16 statement on the board’s website.“They strive to ensure every student feels valued, respected, and safe within the school community … and will always respond when any acts of violence, discrimination, or hate occurs.”So, to recap. A 14-year-old girl was targeted for months in the school that was aware of her being tormented. Yet, it got so out of hand she was beaten, cut, bruised, had two black swollen eyes, had some earrings ripped out, and a possible concussion — inflicted on her by an older student — because she’s Jewish.The school’s response to that vicious assault?It suspended the Muslim girl for five days.But according to Tsurkan, when her attacker returned to school, school officials told her to protect herself by only using the teacher’s washroom, never walk alone, and stay inside the school all day.What a weak, negligent interpretation of being “dedicated” to supporting all students and “fostering” a safe space. That’s just meaningly cover your butt talk.