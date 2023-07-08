Predators, predators everywhere — even in rural Saskatchewan where RCMP recently rescued a woman allegedly forced into an abysmal, violated existence for months.
Two Saskatchewan men were charged with human trafficking. One of them also faces three counts of sexual assault.
RCMP believe there may be more victims.
This alleged victim is a Bangladeshi woman who was kept in a dimly lit, unfinished, heavily water-damaged basement.
That’s when she wasn’t forced to work 10 to 12 hours a day, seven days a week, for months in restaurants in the small towns of Gull Lake, Elrose and Tisdale.
She’s in Canada on a visitor’s permit.
She answered an advertisement on a popular job bank to work in a restaurant — and stepped into hell when she relocated to Saskatchewan.
How many people saw her and had no idea of what she was enduring? How many had suspicions but looked the other way? How many exploited human trafficking victims are in plain view hiding painful secrets out of fear?
This woman was allegedly threatened by her captors that her working permit would be taken away or they’d call police if she disobeyed freedom restrictions or the workload, said RCMP.
“This investigation illustrates human trafficking can take many forms, including forced labour,” said Supt. Glenn Church, head of the Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Team (SERT) in a press release.
“This isn't just a big city issue — human trafficking is present in communities both big and small, including in Saskatchewan. It's important that residents recognize the signs of trafficking and report these occurrences to police immediately.”
SERT is comprised of Saskatchewan RCMP's Crime Reduction Team (CRT), Warrant Enforcement Suppression Team (WEST), and the Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT).
“We have dedicated resources like STRT working to dismantle trafficking rings and helping to connect victims with the assistance and resources they need," said Church.
STRT targets inter-provincial and intra-provincial criminal groups involved in trafficking of controlled substances, firearms, and human beings.
The men were arrested June 29.
Mohammad Masum, 41, from Tisdale and Sohel Haider, 52, from Elrose are each charged with one trafficking count.
Masum also faces three counts of sexual assault.
RCMP didn’t release the victim’s age.
“We’re just doing our best to avoid impeding on her privacy,” said RCMP spokeswoman Jessica Murphy.
“The investigation is ongoing. We are at a stage where we believe there may be other victims.”
Human trafficking, the world’s fastest growing criminal enterprise, takes many sinister forms — including the sex, labour, debt bondage, and organ industries.
The industry nets a global annual profit of $150 to $200 billion. The International Labour Organization estimated that of 40.3 million human trafficking victims in 2021, one in three was a child.
Saskatchewan’s Protection from Human Trafficking Act took effect in April 2022.
“Human trafficking is on the rise and continues to be under-reported in most jurisdictions,” said Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant at the time.
The legislation improves safety for survivors and holds traffickers accountable.
“Unfortunately, because of the complexity of these charges it’s hard to lay charges for these types of files,” said Murphy.
This case Bangladeshi woman’s case isn’t the first for Saskatchewan RCMP.
“We have one investigation where a teenager was trafficking a friend, another teenager.”
“The frontline officer working in that jurisdiction recognized the signs, picked up on those cues and was able to investigate further.”
That case is ongoing.
In January 2020, four people — including a mother and her two sons — from BC were charged with human trafficking offences.
An off-duty RCMP officer spotted a convoy of three vehicles travelling at 153 km/h near Swift Current.
During the stop, RCMP noticed two young female passengers were in separate vehicles with tinted windows, in the back seat, with no identification.
The investigation led to multiple charges because a Mountie acted on suspicious signs.
“We want the public to know how to recognize and spot potential victims of human trafficking,” said Murphy.
The RCMP’s website states victims of human trafficking may show one or more of these signs:
• Appears to be controlled by someone (escorted or watched)
• Shows visible signs of branding or scarring (indicating ownership by the trafficker)
• Looks malnourished
• Doesn't speak on their own behalf
• Doesn't have a passport or other ID
• Isn't familiar with the neighbourhood
• Is frequently moving or being moved
• Has injuries or bruises from abuse
• Expresses fear/intimidation through facial expressions and/or body language
More information on how to identify human trafficking victims can be found on the #NotInMyCity website that offers a free half-hour course.
Canadian Country Music Hall of Famer Paul Brandt and his wife Liz founded #NotInMyCity six years ago to raise awareness to combat human trafficking.
It began as a campaign to alert people to human trafficking that swirls around major events — including the Calgary Stampede.
#NotInMyCity continues to have a profound impact on addressing the criminal activity in Alberta and Canada.
This month Calgary’s Justin Palmer, 45, was charged with multiple offences, including human trafficking, by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s (ALERT) human trafficking unit.
Accused of grooming a teen victim over social media, police described him as “very violent in order to facilitate his own financial gain.”
In June, a human labour trafficking ring operating across southwestern Ontario was dismantled.
One of two men charged advertised internationally for labourers to work in Canada under a fraudulent temp agency.
The living conditions of 31 victims from Mexico who responded to ads — 28 men and three women — “bordered on inhumane,” said police.
Their travel documents were allegedly seized. They were paid sub-standard wages.
Meanwhile, Saskatchewan RCMP urge anyone with information about the Bangladeshi’s woman’s case, any human trafficking incidents, and victims to contact the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.
Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers can anonymously be contacted at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com
