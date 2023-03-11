Rachel Notley’s NDP levelled serious accusations against the Western Standard and our readers.
And, no surprise, the NDP ignored a request to back it up with a little thing called proof.
According to Benjamin Alldritt, from the Official Opposition Caucus, what he described as WS “hit pieces” lead to NDP members receiving emails with death threats. Then Alldritt deftly sidestepped a polite demand to provide evidence of these alleged death threats, never mind evidence linking them to WS readers.
He has since not returned my calls hoping to give him an opportunity to explain. Oh right, we’re blacklisted, not a worthy enough news outlet to deserve the NDP’s take on pressing provincial matters that affect the Albertans we cherish. And we do. Convenient excuses to avoid being held accountable, eh?
Alldritt — take all the cheap shots you want at WS as you did — but no, you don’t get to flippantly accuse our readers of something that sinister, then just scurry away.
The alleged death threats were offered as justification for Notley cutting off the WS — and reporter Arthur Green, an accredited member of the Alberta Legislature’s press gallery — from receiving NDP communications.
Yes, it was Notley. Alldritt did the talking, but a decision like that would never have occurred without Notley’s blessing. Seems like she took a cue from her bestie Prime Minister Justine Trudeau’s efforts to shut out conservative media — Blacklock’s Reporter, Rebel News — from the Ottawa press gallery.
Notley’s merely an opposition leader now. But the provincial election will be held May 29. Could she be trusted as premier to not go further in shielding the NDP from the prying eyes of conservative media that don’t swoon over and embrace her every move? Moves all Albertans, not just the ones she likes, are entitled to be privy to? No, she cannot.
And please, define “hit pieces,” oh, sensitive ones. Are accurate news reports that shed light on your sometimes dubious policies and figures, or questionable claims hit pieces?
But about those death threats. The WS’s Green asked Alldritt Thursday why he no longer received NDP communications. The last press release received from Alldritt was February 5. His last email to the WS was February 28.
During a hallway discussion — that got so heated it drew spectators out of their cubbyholes — Alldritt claimed WS “hit pieces” caused the NDP to receive death threats via email.
Green asked him for proof of these emails. Alldritt conveniently changed the subject.
“I take the safety of my people very seriously and your employer is compromising that,” said Alldritt said via text after Green, a professional, contacted him to smooth things over and apologize for raising his voice.
Politicians, public figures, and media are regularly on the receiving end of nasty emails. Criticism is welcome, a necessary right in a free society.
Death threats are a criminal offence.
Of course, Alldritt should take the safety of ‘his people’ seriously.
Death threats are not to be ignored. A responsible guy taking care of “his people” would be obligated to contact police.
It’s unfathomable the NDP would not do that.
Did they? If not, why not?
If so, what do the police reports say? Did they definitely link WS readers to the alleged threats?
Anyone see a police press release on this? Of course not.
If the NDP had any proof, they’d be tripping all over one another to get to the mic, shedding tears, gnashing their teeth, and jubilantly trashing vile right-wing haters at a press conference.
Here’s the problem: Lefties are notorious for howling — even when someone simply disagrees with them or uses what they think is the wrong word — about persecution and victimhood.
They're also skilled at drive-by smears and accusations.
Speaking of NDP press conferences, apparently WS is still allowed to attend if WS can find out by chance when they are held. Without NDP communications, that’ll be difficult.
But hey, thank you NDP. Bless you. Heaps of gratitude for not barring WS from sharing info all Albertans, even conservatives, are entitled to. Something you seem to deem unimportant.
But Alldritt, who once confessed to suffering “control issues,” maintained he can send communications to anyone he pleases. Or not. So there!
Na na na. Petty, no?
But go ahead and lecture a WS reporter just trying to do his job.
Alldritt piously told Green to take a “good look” at the media outlet he works for.
“You're not a news source,” said Alldritt.
Yeah, whatever to that. They hate us. Oh well.
But they're disrespecting you. And that’s not acceptable.
Now about our Arthur, just a reporter slugging it out in the sometimes hostile trenches. A reporter who's committed to trying to report both sides of the story. He is loyal to the principles of journalism and has a clear focus on his mission.
“The reason why I want the NDP press releases is so I can hold what the UCP is sending me to account,” he said.
By cutting him off from communication, the NDP is foolishly hijacking themselves.
“I wouldn’t work for Western Standard if I didn’t believe in it. We’re not told what to write.”
“I work for the people of Alberta and Canada.”
Does that sound like a hit job artist to you?
Finally, in fairness, Alldritt is hardly alone in putting media on ignore.
There are UCP executive board members and old guard Kennyites who would rather eat dry cow dung than return my calls.
And Lord knows I’ve tried.
But that’s a whole other column.
(5) comments
Communists, nuff said.
NDP are getting desperate, listen to premier this morning all good positive calls, compliments and just asking questions or seeking clarification . Not one negative call that I heard. NDP loosing ground, desperation time. NDP also saw the response to the Premiers dinner in Edmonton, they're rattled.
Memo to Pierre P. when he becomes PM:
(1) defund and privatize the CBC;
(2) yank all taxpayers' funding from Global News, CTV, Toronto Star, Globe & Mail, National Post et cetera - in other words, ALL of the legacy media. They're propagandists for the Lieberals and the NDP.
If the media can't succeed on its own merits - too bad - let 'em sink!
The sooner PP does this, the sooner we'll hear next-to-nothing from the Lieberals and the NDP.
The left has been getting away with saying whatever they feel, with no proof to back up the accusations. Perhaps its time for WS to change that with a law suit for slander.
Don't worry, anything Rachel or any NDP says is as trustworthy and truthful as Trudeau.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.