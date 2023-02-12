Credit Cards
Courtesy of CBC

Small business yesterday appealed for a cap on billions’ worth of credit card fees charged retailers. The Department of Finance for more than a decade has permitted Visa and MasterCard to set their own rates under a voluntary Code Of Conduct, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Small firms aren’t able to negotiate lower interchange rates on their own,” Dan Kelly, CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said in a statement. “Ensuring smaller merchants can access lower rates including for e-commerce is key to relieving some cost pressures.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

So much Credit Card Fraud now . . . using cash far more frequently today.

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

The actual card companies, VISA, Mastercard for example are huge and it is almost a given that the Canadian federal government is not going to do anything but minimal posturing to go against the fees. The government also receives a portion on these fees (taxes) in the sales prices merchants have to charge.

Report Add Reply

