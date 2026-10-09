Small plane crashes and burns in a corn field near Fergus

TORONTO — A small plane crashed into a corn field just north of Fergus on Friday morning and caught fire. Wellington County OPP say the extent of the injuries is not yet known.Police say the aircraft was a small general-aviation plane, and that emergency crews were called at about 10:15 a.m. to Beatty Line and Wellington Rd. 17, in Centre Wellington.Transport Canada has been notified, and drivers are being told to stay off that stretch while the investigation continues.OPP have not given the condition of the person who was flying the plane, or how many passengers were on board.