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Small plane crashes and burns in a corn field near Fergus

OPP say the aircraft went down about 10:15 a.m. on Wellington Rd. 17 and caught fire. The condition of the person flying it is still unknown.
OPP is investigating a small plane crash near Fergus
OPP is investigating a small plane crash near FergusOPP
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Ontario
Fire
Plane Crash
Aviation
Fergus
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Western Standard
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