Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Auditors found only a “small portion” of the millions of dollars given as federal grants to a foreign aid organization went towards “critical nutrition needs.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, taxpayers are the biggest donors to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank Program.
“The program’s ultimate intended outcome is reduced hunger, improved nutrition and increased food security for hunger-affected individuals and households in developing countries,” wrote the department of Foreign Affairs auditors. The charity received $125 million in federal funding over the past five years.
“Only a small proportion of Government of Canada funding was allocated to critical nutrition needs,” said a Formative Evaluation of the Canadian Foodgrains Bank Program.
“The short-term nature of many actions meant responses did not fully address food or nutrition gaps and a significant percentage had to be extended beyond their original temporal scope.”
The department only released the audit’s Executive Summary. They did not answer a request for the full audit report.
The Foodgrains Bank, based in Winnipeg, is a group of 15 organizations that work together. These include Canadian Baptist Ministries, the Mennonite Central Committee, Salvation Army and the United Church. Auditors said that the program was necessary.
“During the five-year period from 2016 to 2021, the global food security and nutrition situation deteriorated after a 15-year period of improvement,” said Evaluation.
“The United Nations estimated by 2021 nearly 10% of the world’s population was exposed to severe levels of food insecurity.”
Auditors looked at 30 projects that helped provide food aid. These projects cost $27.8 million in federal funding in places such as Lebanon, South Sudan and Zimbabwe.
“There were shortcomings,” wrote auditors. They did not elaborate but noted the charity worked with “limited resources” subject to “political and economic” issues in poor countries.
“There is room for improvement,” said the report.
“This includes improving readiness to deliver cash and voucher approaches.”
Parliament spends $6.4 billion a year on foreign aid worldwide, by official estimate. In-house research disclosed on June 12 by the Foreign Affairs department found Canadians share “fairly negative views” about foreign aid.
“More than half of Canadians say a lot of international aid from Canada ends up in the pockets of corrupt politicians in the developing world (56%) and that most international aid does not get to the intended recipients (54%),” said the report Canadian Views on International Assistance Tracking Study.
“Moreover, 41% agree most international aid is spent on programs that don’t help reduce poverty.”
Obviously, a reset is needed to figure out a better way to help the needy.
