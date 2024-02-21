Smaller courtroom prevents general public from attending Coutts 2 pre-trial hearing

The pre-trial hearings for two of the original 'Coutts 4' were unexpectedly moved behind closed doors, as the court reassigned the hearings to a smaller room.The reason given was the larger room for which the pre-trial was originally scheduled is closed for renovations and had to be moved to a smaller room that can only accommodate the accused's close family, friends and the media. About 200 supporters were turned away from the Lethbridge courthouse Tuesday and were unable to witness the pretrial hearings for Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick.The two are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, among other charges, during the Coutts Freedom Blockade in February 2022, and are still in jail after more than two years in custody without bail. Carbert and Anthony Olienick are waiting to prove their innocence at trial.."There's 200 people or so, people drove from Nelson BC, from Fort St. John (BC), and we can't get in," one man told journalist Mocha Bezirgan in a video released on social media. "Somehow they've moved the court to a room that can take 20 people, when 200 of us are here.""Why are we here? Because we want some explanation," he said, adding, people want to know "what is going on with this kooky, weird trial that is such a disgrace to the country, such a disgrace to our province and such a disgrace to law-abiding, thoughtful people everywhere.""The Emergencies Act was largely justified on the backs of these four, who have now been in jail for two years, two of them are still in jail, two of them are out.".Pastor Artur Pawlowski told Bezirgan he was encouraged by Tuesday's proceedings. “What I’ve heard in the court has sparked hope in my heart," said Pawlowski. “I think they have a huge possibility of succeeding with this application. And I’m looking forward to that."Berzigan asked Pawlowski if “after the publication ban is lifted, after the jury selected, or the men set free, if the pastor thinks the public will be seeing some significant transcripts.“If everything is going to be given to the public, I think the public will be absolutely shocked that this actually happened in Canada, Alberta," Pawlowski said. "Because this whole thing looks more like a show trial under the boots of the Soviets in North Korea or China.”